Yellowjackets coast to 49-13 win over Life Waxahachie

William Spinks

For the E-T

STEPHENVILLE — The playoff-bound Stephenville Yellowjackets got off to a jackrabbit start and zipped out to a 42-7 halftime lead, coasting to a 49-13 District 5-4A (I) win over the visiting Life Waxahachie Mustangs on Friday night at Tarleton Memorial Stadium.

Gavin Rountree completed 15 of 21 pass attempts for 250 yards and three touchdowns for the Jackets (5-4, 3-1), who clinched a postseason berth with the win. Coy Eakin, Trace Morrison and Reece Elston all caught scoring aerials, and Rountree and Kason Phillips each ran for touchdowns.

Defensively, Kevin Bowery led the Jackets with 14 total tackles, including five for losses, and Colton Accomazzo added 10 stops. Sophomore Bradley Beaty chipped in with an interception.

The Jackets led 21-7 after 12 minutes of play and tacked on three more touchdowns in the second quarter.

Sophomore Colby Grmela was 13-of-27 for 153 yards and two touchdowns for Life (2-6, 1-3). De’tyrian McCoy, another sophomore, caught eight passes for 82 yards and a TD and also rushed 18 times for 50 yards. Senior Chris Gillespie added a 50-yard catch and a TD.

Sher’Juan Daniels had 15 tackles for the Mustang defense, with 2.5 tackles for loss. Tedrick Robinson added a pick and Devin Dolloway recovered a fumble.

Stephenville will host Midlothian Heritage on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in a showdown that is likely to complete the championship picture in the district. It will be the final regular-season contest for the Jackets, who will have a Week 11 bye; the playoffs will begin on Nov. 12.

Heritage, ranked No. 9 this week in Class 4A Division I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, upset former No. 3 Waco La Vega last Friday in Midlothian, 31-21.

Meanwhile, Life’s game against Brownwood has been moved up to Wednesday night at Mustang Stadium in order to allow Brownwood to make up two cancellations. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.