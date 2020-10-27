Local cowgirls advance to Women's Rodeo World Championship

E-T staff report

Ahead of the inaugural, $750,000 Women’s Rodeo World Championship, World Champions Rodeo Alliance and Professional Bull Riders have announced the Top 4 leaderboard athletes per discipline that will automatically advance to the main event of the historic, all-women’s sporting championship.

Included among those top athletes are Stephenville's JJ Hampton in breakaway roping and Kayelen Helton and Jackie Crawford in heading.

These local athletes earned places among the top four spots on the Women’s Rodeo World Championship leaderboard in their respective disciplines by nominating their efforts on the Virtual Rodeo Qualifier and will be directly seeded into the main event.

Hampton was born and raised in Stephenville and is a graduate of Stephenville High School and Tarleton State University.

According to social media posts, she was recently named the 2020 CPRA Breakaway Roping Champion and has won 12 CPRA titles dating back to 1995.

According to an article in "The Team Roping Journal," Helton began earning accolades in the rodeo arena more than a decade ago by winning back-to-back Texas High School Rodeo Association breakaway championships.

Helton earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Tarleton State University.

Crawford is a 19-time Women's Professional Rodeo Association World Champion. While attending TSU, she was part of an NIRA National Championship Women's Team and was an NIRA Reserve National Champion Breakaway roper.

"Since graduating from Tarleton, Jackie has continued to excel on the rodeo and roping scene," according to information from jackiecrawfordroping.com

Sixty additional women’s rodeo all-stars from each discipline have also been revealed as the first group of contestants to advance to the pool competition, set to comprise the WCRA Leaderboard Pool for the landmark Women’s Rodeo World Championship.

The Women’s Rodeo World Championship will pay equal money in all four competing disciplines (breakaway roping, barrel racing and team roping, heading and heeling). Each discipline champion will collect $60,000, while the All Around Champion will earn a $20,000 bonus.

The championship event will hold its qualifying rounds from Nov. 8-12 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, with the final six from each of the four disciplines advancing to run at AT&T Stadium in Arlington alongside the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast.

The finals will run from Nov. 13-15. Team roping will compete on Nov. 13, followed by barrel racing on Nov. 14 and breakaway roping on Nov. 15.

The athletes ranked No. 5 through No. 64 on the W20 leaderboard will compete in two preliminary rounds of competition to qualify into the main event.

The Women’s Rodeo World Championship will be carried on a CBS Sports Network telecast, and streamed live on RidePass, available at RidePass.com or via the RidePass app available on iOS, Android and Roku.

Tickets for the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast are on sale now and can be purchased online at ATTStadium.com or SeatGeek.com, or via phone with PBR Customer Service at (800) 732-1727.