E-T staff report

The Stephenville High School Honey Bees sealed the District 6-4A championship with a sweep of the Brownwood Lions on Friday in Gandy Gym.

The Bees took all three sets with scores of 25-20, 25-17 and 25-23.

The Bees overall record is 24-4, going 7-1 in district play.

The Bees are No. 16 in statewide rankings.

The team heads into playoffs facing Mineral Wells at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Gandy Gym.