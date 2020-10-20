Philips, Rountree star as Yellow Jackets smash Alvarado

E-T Staff Report

ALVARADO -- Kason Philips carried 19 times for 158 yards and four touchdowns and Gavin Rountree accounted for four TDs as visiting Stephenville blasted Alvarado 56-21 Friday night in a District 5-4A Division I game.

Rountree completed 15 of 20 passes for 267 yards for Stephenville (4-4, 2-1 in district). The senior quarterback threw touchdown passes of 44 yards in the first quarter and 14 yards in the third period, then ran for touchdowns of 3 and 43 yards in the fourth.

Philips scored from 26, 6, 1 and 64 yards. A Ryder Lambert interception set up Philips’ first touchdown, which made the score 14-0. A 51-yard pass from Rountree to Jacob Stacy set up Philips’ second TD, which wrapped up a 21-point first quarter for Stephenville.

Alvarado (2-6, 0-3) rallied back to 21-14 on 8- and 7-yard touchdown passes from West Conner to Jacob Wall, but Philips scored again for a 28-14 halftime lead.

After another Alvarado touchdown narrowed the gap to 28-21, the Yellow Jackets responded with a 28-point salvo.

Stephenville intercepted Conner four times, two coming from Brayden Garcia. Conner finished 13 of 24 for 148 yards.

The Indians' William Labermeier carried 34 times for 197 yards and a touchdown.

Rountree carried seven times for 91 yards. Coy Eakin led Yellow Jackets receivers with seven catches for 86 yards. Trace Morrison snagged four passes for 54 yards, and Stacy had two catches for 71

yards.

Stephenville hosts Waxahachie Life (2-5, 1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.