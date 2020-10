E-T Staff Report

The Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets and Honey Bees both took home first-place finishes at Thursday's varsity meet at Hillsboro.

The Jackets were led by Eduardo Juarez, who placed fourth; Mitchell Pack in fifth; and Miguel Moreno in nith.

The Bees were led by Amiah Rodriguez, who placed second; Seren Fowler in third; Marisa Otero in fourth; Ansley Meza in sixth; and Kenna Cashon in eighth.