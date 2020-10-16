State-ranked Honey Bees look to wrap up district title

E-T Staff Report

The Stephenville Honey Bees improved to 22-4 overall and more importantly 5-1 in District 6-4A action on Tuesday with a 25-14, 25-22, 25-11 road victory over Glen Rose at Tiger Arena.

The Honey Bees can wrap up the district title and the No. 1 seed for the upcoming playoffs with wins over Lampasas and Brownwood to end the year.

Stephenville, which is currently ranked 17th in the Texas Girls Volleyball Coaches Association poll, will play at Copperas Cove on Saturday before closing out district play with home matches with Lampasas on Tuesday and Brownwood on Friday.