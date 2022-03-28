Letter: Thank you for the support

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

To the Erath County community,

First and foremost, the firefighters of Erath County would like to thank our gracious citizens for their support. We are very happy and very willing to accept any and all donations.

Currently, needs for physical items have all been met due to the fantastic outpour of donations from our community. If you are wanting to provide assistance to the fire departments who have worked tirelessly for days on the numerous fires including the Big L Fire in Bluffdale, Lipan, and Morgan Mill areas that bled over into Hood County, the Erath County Firefighter Association is willing to accept any contribution to help these departments recover and put equipment back in service to continue to provide the highest level of protection possible.

Cash, checks (made out to Erath County Firefighters Association) or gift cards can be dropped off at your local department or at the Erath County Volunteer Fire Rescue Department in Stephenville. The funds received will be divided among the fire departments in Erath County.

Most of the funding for each department comes from donations from the citizens and community partners that we have volunteered to protect. We are humbled and honored to do this job, and we thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Dallas B. Sims, Erath County Firefighters Association President

(254) 413-2772; dallasbsims@gmail.com