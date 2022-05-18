Williams: The inflation blame game of President Biden

ROGER WILLIAMS

President Biden took to the stage this past week to blame inflation on anyone but his own failed policies. Americans don’t buy his diversions, or his embarrassing attempts to attribute responsibility to any host of targets. The president inherited a strong economy that he is singlehandedly destroying, a secure border that he is determined to make more porous, and a thriving energy sector that he is regulating out of business. His Democrat enablers in Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer continue to support this radical administration, even as the American people suffer under their watch. The Biden agenda has harmed every facet of American life, from rising gas prices to baby formula shortages.

Inflation reached 8.3% in April, exceeding economists’ estimates of 8.1% or better, but this was no surprise for the American people who’ve experienced rising prices every month since Biden took office. The president likes to claim “I think our policies help, not hurt” but, families and businesses across the country are living a reality that this radical administration clearly can’t understand. Main Street America is less optimistic than they’ve been in 48 years, according to a National Federation of Independent Business survey.

Let’s understand the real damage that the Biden Administration has levied on the American people: Mortgage rates are rising to two-decade highs, GDP is shrinking, inflation continues to rise uncontrollably, and gas prices are surpassing the highest levels ever recorded. When President Biden says, “I want every American to know that I’m taking inflation very seriously,” his actions tell a patently different story.

Democrats have control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, but the president spends his time slandering Republicans and lobbing incoherent attacks on President Trump, forgetting that he is accountable for the failures of his policies, no one else. The Democrats’ one-party rule in Washington is solely responsible for the current state of the economy and every American is paying the price.

Not since Jimmy Carter have we witnessed a president so disengaged from reality or lacking any sort of empathy for the well being of the American people. American taxpayers demand more of their leaders than what’s being delivered by the liberals in power. To date, there has not been a single path forward or plan of substance to reverse the onslaught of damage occurring nationwide. Parents are struggling to feed their babies, gas prices are untenable, and a routine grocery outing has become an exercise in austerity. The American people deserve and must demand better from this President and Democrat leaders in Congress. Time is running out to prevent irreversible damage.

Congressman Roger Williams was first elected in 2012 and represents the 25th Congressional District of Texas.