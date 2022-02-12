Green: The great battle with personal motivation

RENAE GREEN

The past few weeks have not been a great advertisement for 2022. First, I got Covid. Praise God, it was a mild-to-moderate case, and I’m well on my way back to normal… whatever that means. But I had the ‘Rona on my birthday, which stinks. I’ve decided that means I get to skip this year. I’m officially a year younger than I thought I’d be. Thanks, Corona.

Last weekend, while still recovering, the great snowstorm of ’22 showed up. It wasn’t nearly as bad as the ’21 storm, but it did leave us homebound for a few days. No big deal. We had a huge pile of brush to burn, and the county lifted to burn ban because of the snow. All we had to do was use the tractor to push the brush into a tighter, more burnable pile.

Except, we couldn’t start the tractor. Each time Rick turned the key, it made a sassy, sad, angry sound: Yer, yer, yer. Yer, yer, yer. Yeeeeeeeer! Yer yer.

Don’t ask me what it means. I don’t speak tractor.

What I learned, though, is that at around 32 degrees, diesel fuel starts to gel and turns into a thick, nasty sludge. If you want your tractor to start in cold weather, you’ve gotta keep it in a warm barn. Who knew tractors were such tender little snowflakes?

So instead of piling up all the brush the easy way, with the tractor, we had to move it all around by hand. (And by we, I mean Rick. I was still in bed, recovering.)

The moral of the story is, we now have to build a storage shed for the tractor, so it will be ready for us when we need it.

I don’t want to admit it, but I have a tendency to be like that tractor. I have moments of great inspiration, when I work hard and accomplish much. But other times, I lack motivation. I lack creativity and drive, and all I can do is sit still and sputter. Yer, yer, yer.

The honest truth is, if I only do what I want, when I feel like doing it, I’ll never do much of anything. The house needs to be cleaned whether I want to clean it or not. I have to show up to work and give it all I’ve got, even when it’s cold and my fuel is sludgy. If I’m only productive when the conditions are right, I’m not much good to anybody.

The thing that separates us from the tractors is our ability to choose. If I’m motivated and inspired, that’s great. More diesel to me. But if my insides turn to gel, if my brain fogs and sputters with black smoke, I can still make the decision to work hard and be as productive as I can be. All in all, those moments of brilliant enthusiasm are rare. The bulk of my accomplishments take place in times like right now, when I’m tired and have a leftover Covid cough and I’d rather take a nap, but my deadline for this column is tomorrow, so I’m typing this instead.

I’ll leave the temperamental snowflake productivity to the tractor. As for me, I plan to be tough and rugged, whatever the season, whatever the weather.

“Preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, and encourage with every form of patient instruction.” 2 Timothy 4:2

Renae Brumbaugh Green is a bestselling author and award-winning humor columnist. She lives in Stephenville with her handsome, country-boy husband, nearly perfect children, and far-too-many animals. Connect with Renae at www.RenaeBrumbaugh.com