Green: Turning peanuts into diamonds a matter of pressure

RENAE GREEN

Did you know that peanuts can be turned into diamonds? It’s true! Scientists have now discovered a technique that harnesses pressures that are even higher than those found at the earth’s core. They are using this technique to turn unlikely substances, including peanut butter, into diamonds.

Professor Malcom McMahon, of the Center for Science and Extreme Conditions at Edinburgh University, is one of the scientists involved in this ground-breaking discovery. He said, “Pressure can cause extraordinary changes in all kinds of materials and can create completely novel materials.”

Of course, that kind of pressure would cause extreme changes. But peanuts to diamonds? That’s nuts. I would have guessed it would make some kind of runny, smelly peanut juice, or even a useless, evaporated peanut gas. Never in a million rhinestones would I have thought that pressure would turn a peanut into a diamond.

It makes sense, though. And it gives me hope, because I’m kind of peanutty. As much as I long to be sleek, smooth, and sparkly, most days I feel sorta crunchy. My attempts at presenting myself as the Duchess of Cambridge usually end up looking more like the Planters Peanuts guy.

Although I want to be a person of great value and substance, I don’t always handle pressure well. I cry. I melt. I get all sticky and smudgy. I’d much prefer to live a life with no stress, no difficulties, no hardships. But the honest truth is, if we don’t endure some pressure, we will remain peanut-like. Crunchy snack foods. At times, it may seem that the pressures of this life are too great. We feel they’ll will overtake us, even destroy us. But if we let it, the pressure will actually turn us into something beautiful and valuable.

I can look back at the hardest times of my life so far and see that I’m a better person because of those struggles. They have taught me to persevere. They’ve given me compassion. They have led me to become a wiser, more loving, more caring individual. The difficulties have made me smoother, less brittle. Perhaps, if I continue to let the pressures of my life to change me in a positive way . . . maybe someday I’ll be a diamond.

In the meantime, I think I’ll invest in a peanut farm.

James 1:2 – 4 “Consider it pure joy, my brothers, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith develops perseverance. Perseverance must finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.”

Renae Brumbaugh Green is a bestselling author and award-winning humor columnist. She lives in Stephenville with her handsome, country-boy husband, nearly perfect children, and far-too-many animals. Connect with Renae at www.RenaeBrumbaugh.com