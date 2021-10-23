Green: Can you hear me now?

RENAE GREEN

Yesterday, I got a nearly life-changing phone call. “Hi Renae! This is Publisher’s Clearinghouse, and you’ve just won . . . ,” silence. The line went dead.

That didn’t really happen, but it could. Nearly every time I have an important phone conversation, my call gets dropped. And I have the good cell phone company. One of the drawbacks of living in a hilly area is dead spots.

But the only calls that seem to get dropped are the important ones. The ones where my best friend tries to advise me on what to wear to a job interview. Or my mother tells me about Macy’s end-of-season sale, and if I go right now I’ll get... nothing but silence. I can’t hear what I’d get if I went to Macy’s right then, and by the time I do find out, the sale is over.

Unimportant, annoying calls, AKA sales calls, come through loud and clear. “Mrs. Green, we’d like to offer you an extended warranty on your vehicle. This exclusive offer is made available only to you and a few others because of your excellent credit score.”

When those people call, I want to say, “What was that? I can’t hear you. You’re breaking up on me.” Then I can just hang up on them.

But that’s lying. I don’t like to lie. So I just hang up.

Sometimes, it seems my calls to God have been dropped. It feels like the connection went dead somewhere between Dear Father and Amen. Nothing but silence. I’m left wondering if God even heard my praises, my pleas, my intercessions.

Good thing God knew about dropped calls way before Verizon and AT&T. He made it clear in His Word that calls to Him are never, ever lost. There’s no static, no dead spots. We don’t have to stand on the roof or drive to the next ridge, repeating, “Can You hear me now, God?”

Our calls are important to Him. We are His top priority. No matter our reason for contacting Him, He never feels rushed or annoyed. He will never hang up on us.

Any time, night or day, He’s there. He gets excited when His phone buzzes, and He picks up on the first ring. Leaning forward, He says, “Oh, good! That must be (your name here).” He always answers His phone, and He hangs on to every word you say.

He always responds to us, too. Oh, He doesn’t always give the answer we want. Sometimes He says no. Sometimes He says, “Wait a while. I’ll get back to you on that.” But those who love Him can be assured of this: He’s listening. He hears. And He is always working things out for our good.

Jonah 2:7 “I remembered you, LORD, and my prayer rose to you, to your holy temple.

Renae Brumbaugh Green is a bestselling author and award-winning humor columnist. She lives in Stephenville with her handsome, country-boy husband, nearly perfect children, and far-too-many animals. Connect with Renae at www.RenaeBrumbaugh.com