Green: With God, there is always room for more

RENAE GREEN

I got two tickets last week.

That’s not exactly true. I almost got two tickets last week. The first was when I was on my way to WalMart. I didn’t think I was speeding. I honestly had no idea why I was being pulled over.

The officer approached my window, and I handed him my license. “What did I do wrong?” I asked.

“There’s no inspection sticker on your car.”

I decided to blame Rick, who was nowhere around. “Oh, officer, I’m so sorry! My husband usually takes care of that for me.” I gave him my best doe-eyed, clueless blonde look. It worked better when I was 20.

“May I see your proof of insurance?”

Oh, where is that insurance? Dear God, let it be current. There’s nothing like a policeman standing at your car window to whip your prayer life into shape. I found the paper and it was current.

He took my license and insurance, returned to his car, and stayed for approximately 84.2 hours while the craziest thoughts stormed my brain:

What if I match the description of one of America’s Most Wanted?

What if my car matches the description of some other car that was involved in some… terrible crime?

What if I forgot to turn the oven off?

After about a hundred years, the man returned to my window. “Mrs. Green, how are we going to fix this problem?”

I didn’t miss a beat. “You’ll give me a warning, and I’ll get my car inspected first thing tomorrow.”

The officer laughed. I liked this guy. I think.

“Yes, ma’am. That’s what I’ll do. But next time, you’ll get a ticket.”

I definitely liked this guy.

The next day, I did as promised, drove right down and got my car inspected. After all, I want to be a good citizen, and good citizens always try very hard not to get tickets.

So you can imagine my dismay when, two days later, I got a real ticket. This one wasn’t issued by the police department. It was issued by the sanitation department.

It was trash day, and when I went to fetch my empty trashcan from the side of the road, there it was. A little yellow-green ticket, flapping in the wind.

Apparently, my trashcan was too full. They charged me an extra $4.50.

Technically, it wasn’t a ticket. More of a notice. But it sure felt like a ticket.

I mean, what am I supposed to do with my extra garbage? Put it down my garbage disposal? Then I’d probably get a ticket from the water department.

From now on, I will try to contain my trash so the lid closes completely. If you drive by my house and see me jumping up and down in my trashcan, just wave. You’ll know I’m simply trying to be a good citizen.

I’m sure glad God doesn’t have a limit on what we can bring to Him. Can you imagine if He said, Whoa, there! Your pile of heartache and worry is getting a little too high. I’ll take care of this much, but you’ll have to handle the rest on your own.

I’d be in a heap o’ trouble.

But God is gracious. His love and mercy are limitless. Any time I have a problem or a need, I can bring it to Him. He doesn’t even keep track. He just says, I see you’re having some trouble. Let me take that for you.

He doesn’t make me jump up and down on my problems to make them look smaller. He takes them just as they are. He doesn’t issue a ticket or charge extra. He even replaces my garbage with His peace.

Don’t we have a great God?

“Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you,” 1 Peter 5:7.

Renae Brumbaugh Green is a bestselling author and award-winning humor columnist. She lives in Stephenville with her handsome, country-boy husband, nearly perfect children, and far-too-many animals. Connect with Renae at www.RenaeBrumbaugh.com