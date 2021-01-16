Green: The simple beauty of a snow day

RENAE GREEN

It’s official. The world is topsy-turvy, and nothing makes sense any more. I can prove it by the fact that eight inches of snow blankets my Central Texas yard. As I type this, CJ, my miniature poodle, stands at the window growling in a low, rumbly growl, ready to protect me from the Abominable Snowman.

The events of this last week have made me feel dirty, unsettled and nauseous. The march on Washington gone bad, all the finger pointing and backbiting on social media—these are a culmination of the last months (years?) of social and political unrest. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’ve lost sleep. I’ve cried. I’ve tried to push it away and not think about it. How have we come to this? How are we divided into close halves, with such different ideology, such different views, such different realities? How have we, as a country, strayed so far in the last two-hundred-something years from our initial goals?

Some of the changes, we can all get behind. (Can I hear an Amen for Abe Lincoln, Harriet Tubman and MLK?) Others, I’m not so sure about. But what I am certain of is that I support and respect everyone’s right to their own social and political beliefs, even if I disagree. The sickening thing, for me, is I don’t feel that same respect for my own beliefs unless they echo the loudest voices. Too often in recent days, those with quieter voices seem to be bullied and shut down by angry screams, from all sides. At least, that’s what it feels like to me.

Enter: Snow.

Snow is such a beautiful phenomenon. It makes the world seem clean, fresh and new. It melts slowly into the ground and oxygenates the soil, providing promise of a great spring garden. It calms the spirit, and brings laughter, snowmen, and a more innocent brand of (snowball) fights.

We needed this snow.

I don’t think it’s a freak of nature that God sent a freak snow show to Central Texas. He always finds creative ways to remind us of His goodness, His hope, His love. While the world screams, He whispers.

Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.

He urges us to calm down, to stop the shouting, and to talk in reasonable voices. Reasonable conversation involves listening, which means being quiet for a time.

Snow is quiet.

Yesterday, I stayed in front of the fire and watched fat, fluffy snow cover my yard. My power and internet went out for a few hours, so I couldn’t hear anyone shouting. Yesterday, I was quiet.

Today, I plan to build a snowman, make a snow angel, have a snowball fight. I will breathe in the fresh, cool air and dream about my spring garden. And I will relax into the hope of good things to come. For I know God always has good things stored up for those who love Him.

“Come now, let us reason together, says the LORD: though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool,” Isaiah 1:18.

Renae Brumbaugh Green is a bestselling author and award-winning humor columnist. She lives in Stephenville with her handsome, country-boy husband, nearly perfect children, and far-too-many animals. Connect with Renae at www.RenaeBrumbaugh.com.