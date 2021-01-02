Green: Prime real estate

RENAE GREEN

My closet is beautiful. It is clean, organized, and perfect. The floors of my closet are vacuumed. My shoes rest neatly in shoe pockets. My purses are lined up in pristine rows. Unfortunately, my bedroom floor now contains all the junk that was in my closet before I cleaned it out today. I already hauled out several bags of out-of-date clothing, scuffed-up shoes, and seldom-used purses. Still, there’s all this stuff. Where did it come from? Why have I held onto it this long? And, most importantly, what am I gonna do with it now that I’ve uncovered it?

There’s my high school letterman sweater. (Drill team. Choir patches on the sleeves.) There’s the red dress I wore in my early 20s. There are numerous, slightly-too-small outfits that I refuse to part with, as incentive to lose the extra poundage that’s crept up in the last few years. In the corner rests an exercise ball, two briefcases, a pair of swim shoes, a fluffy pony-tail-wig clip thingie that I bought in a weak moment of stupidity, and about a half dozen tote bags.

I never use this stuff. I hang onto it for no apparent reason. But the prime real estate in my closet is valuable. I really shouldn’t use it as a junkyard, no matter how nostalgic the junk is. It just takes up space and clutters my view.

I’ve been known to do that with my brain space, too. I hang onto stuff I have no use for, and it weighs me down and clutters my view. Like the time the girl in my second grade class framed me, set me up and told a lie about me. I’ve never forgiven her. I can’t even remember her name, but boy, I hang onto the disdain I feel for the little rat! Why can’t I just toss out that memory and free up some valuable space in my noggin?

Maybe it’s because it’s more of a hassle to clean it out and let it go than it is to just hang onto it. After all, look at my bedroom floor. It’s no fun stepping over all these little piles of stuff. So I just cram it in my already-jammed closet, making that little room a nightmare instead of the dreamy place it is now.

My mind should be a palace, a place where beautiful thoughts and valuable memories are stored. It should not be a junkyard. It may not be wise to pull out all my junk at once, but perhaps I could get rid of a little bit at a time? Perhaps, in 2021, I will let go of some things that are no longer useful to me. Both in my closet and in my brain.

As for the hairy pony-tail-wig clip thingie, I think I’ll keep that. You never know when a little extra fluff and curl might come in handy.

Philippians 4:8 “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things.”

Renae Brumbaugh Green is a bestselling author and award-winning humor columnist. She lives in Stephenville with her handsome, country-boy husband, nearly perfect children, and far-too-many animals. Connect with Renae at www.RenaeBrumbaugh.com.