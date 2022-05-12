DPS celebrates newly commissioned Highway Patrol troopers

Special to the Empire-Tribune

AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioned 101 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers from recruit class B-2021 during a graduation ceremony on May 6. The keynote speaker at the graduation was Texas Public Safety Commission (PSC) member Dale Wainwright.

“Today marks a fresh beginning for each of you as you prepare to embark on a new and challenging field of service to the state of Texas,” Wainwright said. “DPS prides itself on courtesy, service and protection. You will be asked to exhibit these attributes time and again, often when it may not be your first instinct. You must always remember what it is you have sworn to defend.”

The ceremony was held at Great Hills Baptist Church in Austin. This was the department’s 168th recruit class, with trooper trainees ranging in age from 21 to 51 years old. This class included 21 females, which ties A-2021 for the most females in a single class.

“We are grateful to have so many recruits who have chosen this path,” said PSC Chairman Steven P. Mach. “The DPS Training Academy ensures only the best will wear the Texas Tan, and we are fortunate to have so many people from across the U.S. wanting to protect our state.”

This year’s recruit class included 27 military veterans, 19 recruits with prior law enforcement experience and a husband and wife who graduated simultaneously. Of the 101 graduates, 12 come from other states and 41 speak more than one language.

“Class B-2021 exhibits the perseverance and determination we hope all of our recruits will have. They have trained extremely hard to get here today,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “I’m so pleased to welcome such a diverse group to DPS, and I look forward to what each will do.”

The recruits underwent a 29-week training academy to graduate, which tested them mentally and physically. Collectively they completed more than 241,000 pushups and rowed more than 2 million meters. During the academy, four trooper trainees welcomed children to their families and one trainee got engaged.

The newly commissioned Troopers will report to their individual duty stations on May 29.