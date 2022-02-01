USDA-NRCS Texas announces deadline for Conservation Stewardship program applications

Special to the Empire-Tribune

TEMPLE — While the Natural Resources Conservation Service continuously accepts applications for enrollment into the Conservation Stewardship Program throughout the year, interested applicants must submit their applications to their local NRCS field office by Feb. 28 for the 2022-1 CSP Classic signup.

Any applications received after Feb. 28 will be considered for future CSP application signups.

CSP helps farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners to build on their existing conservation efforts while strengthening their operation. CSP participants earn an annual payment for five years, which enables them to achieve a greater level on conservation and stewardship.

Whether you are looking to improve grazing conditions, increase crop resiliency, or develop wildlife habitat, NRCS can custom design a CSP plan to help you meet those goals.

For existing CSP contracts holders whose contracts are expiring in 2022, the deadline to submit those applications for the 2022-1 CSP-Renewal sign up will be March 31.

Special provisions are available for historically underserved producers, which include those considered beginning, socially disadvantaged and limited resource as well as military veterans. These producers are targeted funds.

Interested producers should contact and submit these applications to their local NRCS office by the deadlines listed above. For additional information about CSP Classic or CSP-Renewals, contact your local USDA service center.