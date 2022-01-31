State announces launch of Texas by Texas

Empire-Tribune Staff

AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Information Resources announced the launch of Texas by Texas (TxT), a digital assistant that allows Texans to create an online account, manage their government-issued licenses and registrations, receive proactive reminders when it’s time to take action, and complete transactions quickly and securely.

Provided by Texas.gov, the state’s official website and digital government program, TxT is a new way for Texans to access government services more conveniently with their own personalized account – anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

“TxT is the culmination of a multi-year effort aimed at bringing the way Texans consume government services in line with the streamlined, one-stop-shop experience they have come to expect in other aspects of their lives,” said Amanda Crawford, DIR Executive Director and State of Texas Chief Information Officer. “TxT redefines how Texans interact with their government. For the first time ever, Texans can complete transactions with multiple state agencies via one personalized account, leaving them with more time to spend on their lives, careers, and families which make Texas such a great place.”

Envisioned by DIR, the TxT platform was built by Deloitte and developed in collaboration with key state agency stakeholders: the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV), and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). Currently, Texans can create their own TxT account to officially renew or replace their driver license or state ID, renew their vehicle registration, and renew a massage therapist or massage instructor license. DIR will add more constituent-facing state agency services to the TxT platform in the future.

“Drivers can spend more time exploring our great state and less time waiting in line to renew their vehicle registration,” said Whitney Brewster, TxDMV Executive Director. “This is a significant step forward as we continue to simplify and automate motor vehicle services for Texans.”

“Public safety is always our top priority,” said Steven McCraw, DPS Director. “As a department, we must ensure important state documents, like driver licenses and identification cards, are accurate; this is a key component to public safety. TxT expands our online services and provides greater flexibility by allowing Texans to securely renew, replace, or update these important records without coming into a physical office.”

“At TDLR, one of our core values is to lead through innovation. So, we were proud to serve as the pilot agency for this transformative initiative,“ said David Gonzales, TDLR Deputy Executive Director. “TxT enables us to provide innovative regulatory solutions for our massage therapist and massage instructor licensees and we anticipate adding more professional licensing services to this platform.”

“TxT is a significant milestone in the delivery of digital services for Texans,” said Christopher Keel, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Deloitte is proud to have collaborated with DIR and other state agencies to improve the user experience for Texans and make their interactions with state government even more efficient and effective.”

TxT is available as a responsive web application – meaning users can access it from a browser such as Google, Edge, or Safari on any laptop, tablet, or mobile phone. TxT is also available as a mobile app that Texans can download from the Apple store.

Getting started with TxT is simple

• Create a secure account. To create a TxT account, Texans need a personal email address and a Texas driver license or state ID. TxT has extra security steps and multi-factor authentication to verify identity and enhance the safety of each account.

• Personalize your profile and account settings. TxT guides Texans through an onboarding process so they can set up a profile, choose notification preferences, and add payment methods.

• Link and manage licenses and registrations. Texans can link and manage licenses and registrations they have with participating government agencies such as TxDMV, DPS, and TDLR.

• Stay organized. TxT has a handy to-do list to keep track of upcoming deadlines for the licenses and registrations linked to the account. TxT also sends proactive email and text reminders when it’s time to take action.

• Complete transactions. Once an account is set up, Texans can use TxT to renew vehicle registrations (once their vehicle has passed inspection), renew or replace an eligible driver license or state ID, and conduct other business with state government securely, easily, and officially.

For more information, visit www.texas.gov/TxT.