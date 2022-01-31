HHSC launches license plate art contest to help victims of human trafficking

Special to the Empire-Tribune

AUSTIN — Texans can help raise awareness about human trafficking and support young survivors of human trafficking by participating in a new license plate design contest.

The design contest, hosted by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission in conjunction with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), will help create the Stop Human Trafficking Specialty License Plate, which was authorized by House Bill 2633 from the 87th Texas Legislature.

“Human trafficking is an issue that is often hidden in plain sight,” said Megan Bermea, director of Texas HHSC’s Office of Family Services. “We hope this specialty license plate will bring the issue to light and get the attention of more people who can help prevent the exploitation of vulnerable people.”

“We are proud to announce this specialty license plate design contest to raise awareness around the issue of human trafficking,” said Rep. Ann Johnson, who authored HB 2633. “The funds generated by these donations are dedicated to providing shelter and recovery services to some of our most vulnerable and neglected children.”

Texans who want to participate in the contest must create original designs that include the website iWatchTX.org. The iWatchTX.org website is operated by the Texas Department of Public Safety for people to report suspicious activity. The winning design will be used on the specialty license plate, which will be available for purchase through the Texas DMV in the fall of 2022.

HHSC also recently launched the Stop Human Trafficking donation fund to raise money for youth survivors of human trafficking. The fund will be used to provide grants to service providers committed to the recovery and protection of children and adolescents impacted by human trafficking. Proceeds from the sale of the specialty license plate will go toward this fund.

The deadline for contest submissions is April 30, 2022. All entries must follow rules and formatting requirements posted on the HHS website. To enter, visit the HHSC Human Trafficking Resource Center website.

HHSC and organizations involved in helping survivors of human trafficking will select and announce the contest winner in the summer of 2022.