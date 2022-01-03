Changes to disabled veteran license plates coming in 2022

Special to the Empire-Tribune

AUSTIN — Beginning Jan. 1, a new state law changed the requirements for Texans with disabled veteran license plates who wish to park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities.

Senate Bill 792 requires anyone parking in a disabled parking space must have a license plate or a disabled parking placard that features the International Symbol of Access (ISA). Disabled veteran license plates do not feature the ISA, and all Texans with these plates were permitted to use disabled parking under previous law, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

Texans with disabled veteran plates wanting to use disabled parking spaces on or after Jan. 1, 2022, and who meet the ISA eligibility requirements, should apply for a disabled parking placard or for a new disabled veteran license plate with the ISA. Texans can apply for these designations at their local county tax assessor-collector’s office. Current placards will remain valid; however, the new requirements must be met at time of renewal.

Eligibility for Disabled Parking Placards or License Plates with the International Symbol of Access (ISA)

ISA placard and plate eligibility is based on a medical condition that meets the legal definition of a disability. "Disability" means a condition in which a person has:

• Visual acuity of 20/200 or less in the better eye with correcting lenses.

• Visual acuity of more than 20/200 but with a limited field of vision in which the widest diameter of the visual field subtends an angle of 20 degrees or less.

• Mobility problems that substantially impair a person's ability; these problems can be caused by:

– Paralysis

– Lung disease

– Use of portable oxygen

– Cardiac deficiency

– Wheelchair confinement

– Arthritis, neurological, or orthopedic condition

– Foot disorder

– Other medical condition causing a person to use a brace, cane, crutch or other assistive device.

A parking placard or plate with the ISA is only valid when being used by the person with the disability or by someone who is driving a person with the disability in the vehicle.

It is a violation of state law to use the placard or plates for a disabled parking spot without the person with the disability in the vehicle. People who misuse disabled parking placards are subject to fines of up to $1,250 and/or up to 50 hours of community service.

For more information, visit AskDMV@TxDMV.gov or call 1-888-368-4689.