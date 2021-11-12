Free entrance to Texas state parks Nov. 14 in honor of Veterans Day

Special to the E-T

AUSTIN — In honor of both active and retired military, daily entrance fees at Texas State Parks will be waived for all day-use visitors Sunday, Nov. 14.

“The dedication, sacrifice and service displayed by the women and men that serve in our country’s military is unparalleled and is a source of pride throughout the country,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “Their commitment to service undoubtedly inspires us at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To celebrate their service, Texas State Parks would like to once again invite everyone to spend the day at any one of our beautiful State Parks for free. I am glad that we are able to encourage families to get outside in honor of our veterans.”

Anyone planning a trip to a Texas State Park is encouraged to reserve their day passes in advance since some parks are expected to reach their capacity limit. Day passes can be reserved online though the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or over the phone by calling (512) 389-8900.

When purchasing a hunting and fishing license, buyers can add a donation of $1, $5, $10 or $20 to help support the Veterans Commission’s Veterans Assistance Fund.

Donations to the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) program provide grants to veteran service organizations and nonprofit charitable institutions that assist veterans and their families at the community level throughout Texas.