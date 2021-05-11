2 Concho County deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

Bill Hancock

Runnels County Register

EDEN — Two Concho County sheriff's deputies were killed in a shootout in Eden on Monday night, according to police reports.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., the deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Bryan Street for a dog complaint. An Eden city employee also arrived at the house.

While making contact with an individual at the residence, an altercation occurred which quickly escalated to gunfire, according to Sgt. Justin Baker with the Texas Highway Patrol.

As a result, the two deputies were fatally wounded and the city employee was critically wounded.

The investigation is ingoing and a more detailed statement will be released in the near future, Baker said.

The suspect has been identified as Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, who was booked in Tom Green County Jail for capital murder of a police officer. His bond has been set at $4 million.

Eden mayor Pete Torres, who lives near the suspect's home, helped convince him to surrender after a standoff that lasted about 30 minutes, according to KTXS-TV in Abilene.

The officers' deaths occurred during National Police Week, which serves as a way to remember those lost or injured in the line of duty and to recognize the sacrifices made by those who choose law enforcement as an occupation.