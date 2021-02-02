DPS reminds drivers that DL expiration waiver ends in April

E-T staff report

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding the public the waiver on expiration dates for driver licenses and identification cards ends on April 14. Customers who need to renew are urged to make an appointment or renew online as soon as possible, according to a news release from the agency.

The waiver, granted by Gov. Greg Abbott in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applied to DLs, commercial DLs, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election identification certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.

“Driver License employees have worked diligently to help Texans during challenging times and should be commended for their dedication,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw in the release. “The Driver License Division has innovated to better serve constituents by implementing a new appointment solution to improve services and by providing extended hours at several locations across the state.”

The Stephenville DPS office is open for transactions and road tests by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office, located at 850 East Road, can be contacted at (254) 965-7894. Appointments may also be scheduled online at www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/appointments.htm

Many Texans are eligible to skip the trip to the office by renewing their DL/ID card or changing their address online at Texas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.

To ensure a safe environment, COVID-19 protocols have been implemented at DL offices.