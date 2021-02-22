Four file to run for City Council seats in May 1 election

Four candidates returned their applications to run for election to a place on the Stephenville City Council by the Friday, Feb. 12, deadline — one from each area of the four positions up for election.

While two are new candidates and two are running for re-election, all four will run unopposed in the general election scheduled for May 1.

For City Council Place 1, currently held by Mayor Pro Tem Mark McClinton, local businesswoman LeAnn Everett Durfey filed an application to seek election.

According to her application, Durfey is co-owner of Everything Shredded, a mobile service that destroys unwanted documents, and has lived in the district she is seeking to represent for 20 years.

For Place 3, currently filled by Nick Robinson, Daron Trussell has filed to run.

According to his application, Trussell is the Tarleton State University director of Campus Recreation and has lived in the district he is seeking to represent for six months.

Incumbents Ricky Thurman, who currently holds Place 5, and Gerald Cook, who holds Place 7, both filed their intent to run for re-election.

The five other positions on the city council, including mayor and Positions 2, 4, 6 and 8, will be up for election in 2022.

Those position are currently held by, Doug Svien, mayor; Justin Haschke, Place 2; Brady Pendleton, Place 4; Alan Nix, Place 6; and Brandon Huckabee, Place 8.

The last day to register to vote for the May election is Thursday, April 1. Early voting runs from Monday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 27.

For more information about the election, contact Staci King, city secretary at (254) 918-1287.