Reminder: District 30 special runoff election set for Saturday

E-T staff report

An emergency special runoff election for Texas Senate District 30 is scheduled for Saturday.

The election is a runoff between Republican candidates Shelley Luther and Drew Springer to see who will replace Pat Fallon, who resigned from the seat effective Jan. 4.

Early voting in the race concluded Tuesday with more than 1,200 Erath County voters casting early ballots or voting by absentee ballot, as of the end of the day on Monday.

Erath County elections coordinator Michelle Allcon reported that as of 5 p.m. on Monday, 676 Erath County voters had cast their early ballot in person and 552 had submitted absentee ballots.

On election day, Erath County voters can cast their ballots at one of four locations, regardless of where they reside in the county. Those locations include: Erath County Courthouse, 100 W. Washington, Stephenville; Texas A&M Agrilife Research and Extension Center, 1229 N. U.S. Highway 281, Stephenville; Texas Bank, 988 Wolfe Nursery Road, Stephenville; and Dublin County Annex, 219 S. Grafton, Dublin.

In the general election on Sept. 29, Springer took 21,903, or 31.8%, of the votes, to Luther's 21,814, or 31.7%, of the votes, prompting the special runoff.

The district covers 14 Texas counties including: Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young.

For more information, contact the Erath County Clerk's office at (254) 965-1482.