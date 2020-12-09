Early voting under way as Luther, Springer face off in special District 30 runoff election

E-T Staff Report

The emergency special runoff election for Texas Senate District 30 is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, with early voting ongoing weekdays through Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The election is a runoff between Republican candidates Shelley Luther and Drew Springer to see who will replace Pat Fallon, who resigned the seat effective Jan. 4.

Early voting started Wednesday and continues on weekdays only through Tuesday, Dec. 15. Early voting for Erath County is available at the county courthouse, 100 W. Washington St. in Stephenville, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

On election day, Erath County voters can cast their ballots at one of four locations, regardless of where they reside in the county. Those locations include: Erath County Courthouse, 100 W. Washington, Stephenville; Texas A&M Agrilife Research and Extension Center, 1229 N. U.S. Highway 281, Stephenville; Texas Bank, 988 Wolfe Nursery Road, Stephenville; and Dublin County Annex, 219 S. Grafton, Dublin.

In the general election on Sept. 29, Springer took 21,903, or 31.8%, of the votes, to Luther's 21,814, or 31.7%, of the votes, prompting the special runoff.

The district covers 14 Texas counties including: Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young.

Erath County voters who have an annual mail ballot request on file at the County Clerk's office will automatically receive a ballot by mail.

For more information, contact the Erath County Clerk's office at (254) 965-1482.