City council starts Phase II of Restaurant Relief Program

Stephenville City Council voted unanimously to start Phase II in the COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Program during the Tuesday, Oct. 6 meeting.

In April, the council first approved the COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Program, where all of Stephenville’s water customers received a $25 voucher to use at local restaurants.

City Manager Allen Barnes said that the city sent 5,400 vouchers out to residential water customers and 3,208 were turned in.

Out of the allocated $135,000, the city spent $80,200 on the vouchers.

“Given the struggles that local restaurants have had and continue to have, and given the fact we have Cares Relief Fund act money, staff is recommending that we authorize another $135,000 and those vouchers to go back out to our water customers,” Barnes said, during the meeting.

The council unanimously voted to approve Phase II in the COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Program.

All utility customers who have residential service within the city limits of Stephenville will receive a gift card. This does not include commercial, industrial or multi-family accounts.