Foster's Home for Children to host 18th Annual Auction

E-T staff report

Foster's Home for Children will host its 18th Annual Auction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.

Starting at 9 a.m., there will be the outdoor auction in the field at Foster's, located at 1779 N. Graham St.

Items included in this fundraising auction include furniture, household items, tools, antiques, home decor and vehicles, among others.

At 11:30 a.m., a barbecue lunch will be served in to-go containers for $5 per meal, drink included. Some outdoor seating will be provided, but patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

From 12:30 to 4 p.m., there will be a live auction in the pavilion. In addition, a silent auction will be held in the Grubbs Center as well as the gym.

According to the organization's website, the desserts for the different homes will be displayed in the gym and sold in a silent-auction format. Any bidder will also have the ability to designate an "add-on" for any or all homes.

"We know this is not the traditional Foster's Home Auction that we all know and love, but at the end of the day, our children will still walk away the winners," reads a message on the organization's website. "Thanks for being a part."

Sherwood Foster, oilman and rancher, with his wife Myrtie, founded the home named in their honor in 1985. Children came to live at the first house in 1960. Since its beginnings, Foster’s Home has served more than 4,000 children and is affiliated with the churches of Christ, according to information from the organization's website.

The organization is licensed by Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

"Because of dreamers like the Fosters, hurting children have a place to call home. Children today are counting on others to carry on the dream begun by these pioneers. The public's help is essential to ensure that Foster’s Home serves children for many more years to come," their site reads.

For more information, call Lacy Barton at (254) 968-2143 or visit the organization's website at www.fostershome.org.