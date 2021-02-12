Cinderella Ball to benefit Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center

E-T staff report

The Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center fundraising gala is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

The theme of this year's event is Cinderella Ball and it will be held at La Bella Luna, 7700 Glen Rose Hwy., Granbury.

The magical evening will include dinner, drinks, and live music performed by Boomtown. There will also be live and silent auctions.

Proceeds from the Cinderella Ball will be used to provide essential services to abused children in the community.

Paluxy River Children’s Advocacy Center is a non-profit organization that opened its doors on Sept. 1, 2006. It was the 61st center to open in the state of Texas.

The center serves Erath, Hood and Somervell counties, providing services for children younger than 18, who are involved in a case related to sexual abuse and/or severe physical abuse. The PRCAC serves these children and supportive family members, helping them move from hurting to healing to thriving.

Table sponsorships are available at various levels.

• Champion of Children – $5,000: Preferred table placement, includes (2) tables (16 guests), (4) bottles of champagne, custom gift for each guest, most prominent name placement on materials related to the event, recognition throughout the event, recognition on social media, and digital photo of guest at your table.

• Protector of Children – $2,500: Reserved seating, includes (1) table (8 guests), (2) bottles of champagne, custom gift for each guest, name on materials related to event, recognition throughout the event, recognition on social media, and digital photo of guests at your table.

• Hope for Children – $1,000: Reserved seating, includes (1) table (8 guests), and recognition on social media.

Individual tickets for this fundraising gala are $150 and seating is on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets may be purchased online at paluxyrivercac.org/cinderella-ball-annual-gala-2021

For more information or to reserve a table, contact Penny Snyder at (817) 326-4277 or via email at pennys@newscope.net; or Margaret Cohenour at (817) 320-9966 or via email at margaret@paluxyrivercac.org.