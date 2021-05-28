North Texas organizations awarded Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grants

E-T staff report

On May 13, the Texas Veterans Commission awarded $33.430 million in Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grants to 147 organizations throughout the state, including organizations that serve Erath County veterans.

This is the highest number of grants and funding awarded in the 11-year history of the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grant program. In north Texas, 31 organizations were awarded grants, listed below. Additionally, 12 organizations awarded provide services statewide.

The 2021-22 TVC grant recipients are projected to provide direct services to over 32,500 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses starting July 2021. Grant amounts and program details for each organization will be announced as grant contracts with each organization are executed. The funds awarded are for the upcoming grant period of July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts and Veteran County Service Officers.

Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/grants/

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.