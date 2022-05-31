Tarleton expands guaranteed scholarship program for high school seniors

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University has a guarantee for high school graduates — scholarships.

Beginning with the spring Class of 2022, seniors graduating in the 26-50 percentile, or second quarter, of their class and attending Tarleton full time will receive $500 annually regardless of ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) scores. Students graduating in the second quarter from one of the university’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 ($1,000 total).

The multimillion-dollar investment expands the President’s Guaranteed Scholarship Program started in 2020 to assist high school seniors in the top 25 percent of their class with scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. It aligns with the 123-year vision of Tarleton’s founder to provide a high-quality, affordable education to students who otherwise might not have the chance.

“We have a social and economic responsibility to deepen our historic commitment to educational attainment and affordability,” said President James Hurley. “John Tarleton dreamed of an institution of opportunity. This is one more step to ensure that dream lives on.”

Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

Find out more at www.tarleton.edu/GuaranteedScholarship. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.