Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Personnel Services, TechnipFMC hosting hiring event

Personnel Services with TechnipFMC is having a hiring event from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at Best Western Stephenville, 121 Lockhart Road.

They will be conducting on-site interviews for machinists, assembly and all shifts.

Call the office to set up an interview time, if you can't make it that day. Or you can also apply online at http://jobs.psstaffing.com/

Give Jaime or Patricia a call at Personnel Services at (254) 965-7904.

Free social media webinars offered

Tarleton’s Small Business Development Center welcomes the public to join Social Media Expert Mark Nanez for a series of webinars to help your business use social media more effectively.

Webinars will be hosted on Zoom the first four Wednesdays in June at 10 a.m. The first one is scheduled for June 2. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__ZB1s56ETqKPwZlxZNUYhA

There is no cost to attend these educational webinars to help your business grow, but participants must register in advance.

Garage sale benefits Morning Star Ranch

A garage sale benefit for Morning Star Ranch is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 2-3 at Riata Storage Unit near 281-67 (Just off Hyw 67, 3/10ths of a mile past United Cooperative/Hard 8 BBQ intersection).

Morning Star Ranch is a faith-based riding center for children.

There will be a storage unit full of items for sale including: clothing, shoes/boots, home décor, furniture, kitchen items, books, toys, puzzles, and more.

Anyone wanting to donate items to the garage sale can contact them through their Facebook page (Morning Star Ranch - Dublin, TX) or by emailing ranchinfo@msranch.org .

Tarleton Alumni golf tournament set

The Tarleton Alumni Association Annual Golf Tournament 2022 is scheduled for 8 a.m. on June 3 at Arlington Golf, 7005 Golf Club Drive, Arlington.

Single registration is $125 or a team of four can register for $500. There are also sponsorship opportunities still available.

For more information or to register, visit e.givesmart.com/events/qUq/

Senior Center hosts monthly Book Club meeting

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center has lots of fun upcoming books as part of its Book Club.

The Book Club meets each first Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 164 E. College St., to discuss the book.

Upcoming books include:

• June 2: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• July 7: "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles

For more information contact the center at (254)918-1288.

Concerts in the Park continue at Moo-La Fest

Stephenville Parks and Rec continues its free Concerts in the Park series during Moo-La Fest.

Openers begin at 7 p.m., with the headliners following at 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming Concerts in the Park (opening act listed and then headliner) include:

• June 2: Scott Kirby and the Old Crow Medicine Show (during Moo-La Fest)

• June 3: Scott Kirby and Gary P. Nunn (during Moo-La Fest)

• June 4: Scott Kirby and Rodney Crowell (during Moo-La Fest)

• June 16: Tejas Brothers

• July 4: Courtney Patton, Larry Joe Taylor, Leeroy Parnell

• July 14: The Belamy Brothers

• July 21: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and drinks (the event is BYOB).

Gordon Museum hosting History Happy Hour

W. K. Gordon Museum, 65258 Interstate 20, Mingus, is hosting the History Happy Hour at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3.

Come out to have a beer and chat about the history of Thurber or explore our current exhibition, "The Face of Cinema: Evolution of Movie Posters."

Tickets are $10 per person and the empty glasses go home with you. Tickets are required for entry.

Call (254) 968-1886, email gordoncenter@tarleton.edu, or send us a message through Facebook to get your ticket.

Farmers Market set for June 4

Stop by the Downtown Plaza for our monthly Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon June 4 in the Downtown Plaza, 200 W. Washington St.

The Stephenville Farmers Market is held the first Saturday of every month May through October.

Buy local plants, fruits, vegetables and homemade items.

All interested vendors please contact Stephenville Main Street by email at jsmith@stephenvilletx.gov or by phone at (254) 552-1222.

Find Stephenville Main Street on Facebook to stay in the loop about future events and activities in Downtown Stephenville.

Dublin hosting city-wide cleanup

The city of Dublin will be hosting its annual city-wide cleanup on Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drop-off site will be located at the 100 Block of North Park Street, enter from Live Oak Street.

Curbside pickup will only be available to residents who are elderly or disabled.

No paint, light bulbs, batteries, gasoline, oils, brushes, items containing Freon, tires, rims or chemicals will be accepted.

Some items that will be accepted include: Televisions (screen must be broken out), monitors (screen must be broken out), VCRs, DVD players, gaming consoles, cameras, sound systems, microwaves, appliances, dishwashers, washers, dryers, etc.

If you are elderly or disabled, contact city hall and arrangements will be made to pick up your items. Call (254) 445-3331 by May 30 to be put on the list.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the city pavilion at 7 a.m. to help begin the cleanup. Manpower, trucks and trailers will be needed to assist with the cleanup.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, call city hall at (254) 445-3331 or code enforcement at (254) 967-1327.

Little Authors offering writing camps

Little Authors, 113 E Blackjack St., Dublin, is offering three-day writing camps every Monday starting June 6. Fees for the camp are $150.

The camps will run through Aug. 8 with the exception of July 5. Camps include:

• June 6: The Prince & his Treasure map!

• June 13: Unicorn Tails!

• June 20: Pretty Princess!

• June 27: Aliens ate my Homework

• July 11: Sneaky Ninjas!

• July 18: How I saved the World!

• July 25: The Princess & her Treasure map!

• Aug. 1: Dino vs. Unicorn week!

• Aug. 8: Princess & Ogre Tea party!

Lunch and snacks will be provided. Each participant will need to bring their own water bottle and a good attitude.

For more information, visit www.littleauthors-dublin.com

Free blood pressure, glucose checks available

Stephens Home Health will be at the Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., to check blood pressure and glucose levels at 9:45 a.m. Monday, June 6.

This is a free service offered the first Monday of each month.

For more information, contact Sandy Morgan, Sr Recreational Coordinator, at (254) 918-1288.

Guild Mortgage hosts Chamber MIX

The next Stephenville Chamber MIX is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Guild Mortgage - The Cheryl New Team, 374 S. Belknap St.

Enjoy live music, drinks, food provided by Gary Joes, door prizes and a chance to win a weekend getaway at Key Allegro (Must be present to win).

The mission of The Cheryl New Team is to carefully guide clients through the entire home loan process, so that they feel confident and secure when making choices about the many options and financing strategies.

In addition to regular home loan products, The Cheryl New Team also specialize in loans for homes on agriculture exempt properties, and manufactured homes.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

Senior Center hosting monthly dance

Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting its monthly country and western dance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.

Music is provided by Cowboy Country Productions and it is sponsored by Andy's Tires.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Chamber hosting ribbon cutting for new CTFAC location

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the new Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Open House at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9. The Cross Timbers Fines Arts Council is located on the Downtown Square at 148 W. College St.

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council believes in making the arts accessible to everyone through visual and performing arts.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

Homelessness Help serving free lunch

Homelessness Help is providing free lunches every second and four Saturday of the month. The next lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Cross Timbers Church of Christ, 1515 W. Cedar St.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve meals. Volunteers will need to report to the Cross Timbers Church of Christ by 10 a.m.

The purpose of this program is to provide food to those in need while helping build relationships within the community and work together to bring awareness about the homeless and how to better meet their needs.

Anyone interested in helping with the project is welcome to attend the meetings on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Cross Timbers Church of Christ.

For more information, call (254) 595-3656.

Erath County Democrats to meet

The Erath County Democratic Party will hold its monthly business meetings on the second Tuesday of each month in the Dick Smith Library at Tarleton State University.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 14.

For more information, contact Pat Schipper at (254) 338-0158.

Dublin Rodeo Heritage Museum hosting fundraiser

The Dublin Rodeo Heritage Museum is hosting its annual lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

This lunch is a wonderful way to support the rodeo museum and enjoy some delicious smoked pulled pork, beans and famous macaroni salad.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased by calling the museum at (254) 445-0200; from of the museum's volunteers, Carolyn, James, Joy, Stanley and Lori; electronic purchase on Venmo and be sure to include your name and phone number on your order, so we know who you are; or through PayPal, call the museum for this option.

Tickets are $12 each and all proceeds go to the Rodeo Heritage Museum.

Spring into Summer Slam set for June 18-19

The Spring into Summer Slam Baseball Tournament, hosted by City Limits Sports Academy, is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, at Stephenville City Park.

This two-day tournament will feature 45-plus teams.

City Limits Sports Academy is focused on creating top tier youth athletes that are ready to succeed at the next level. City Limits Sports Academy offers next level technology designed to improve and develop young athletes into elite players.

They host their own tournaments to provide quality competition for our in-house teams and provide an opportunity for outside competitors to get a look at what we are about.

For more information about the tournament, call (254) 968-5222, ext. 7

CTFS hosting charity golf scramble

Cross Timbers Family Services is hosting its second annual charity golf scramble on July 1 at the Squaw Valley Golf Club, 2439 E. Highway 67, Glen Rose.

Check in begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

Entrance fees are $500 for an individual team of four. This includes breakfast, lunch, cart and green fees with goodie bags/waters.

For individual players, fees are $125. This includes breakfast, lunch, cart and green fee with goodie bag/water. The player will be assigned to a team.

All proceeds benefit CTFS and its mission to bring hope, help and healing to victims of crime in Erath and surrounding counties.

Register online at crosstimbershelps.org or call CTFS at (254) 965-5516.

Tac Pro hosting 2nd Amendment Shoot

The Tac Pro Shooting Center, 35100 N State Highway 108, Mingus, is hosting the TPSC 2nd Amendment Shoot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 2.

Entry fee is $65. The 1000-yard range will be closed for this match.

For more information or to register, call (254) 968-3112.