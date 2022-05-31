Education news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Angelo State announces Spring 2022 Dean's List

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, has announced the students achieving the Dean's List designation for the 2022 spring semester.

To be eligible for the ASU Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain at least a 3.25 grade point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale.

• Glen Rose: Mallory Alexander, dual credit; Lacy Burtscher, dual credit; Xochitl Corrujedo, health science professions; Michael Cruse, social work; Gracie Fenner, studio art; Zoee Johnson, dual credit; Abigail Ketcherside, dual credit; Elizabeth Locke, dual credit; Jocelyn Mims, pre-nursing; Austin Woolard, dual credit.

• Stephenville: Ansley Chick, natural resource management; Kason Philips, marketing

• Dublin: David Leatherwood of Dublin (76446), Accounting

• Bluff Dale: Harper Saxon, exercise science

Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a thriving four-year public school in Texas. Our Ram Family environment helps students feel at home, a place where they know faculty and staff care deeply about their success.

Midway University announces Spring 2022 Dean's List

MIDWAY, Kentucky — Midway University recently announced the students who have been named to its Dean's List for the 2022 Spring Semester. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester.

There were 326 students who made the Dean's List, including Jacob Kocis and Josiah Kocis both of Bluff Dale.

Midway University is a private, co-educational institution located in Woodford County and part of the greater Lexington, Kentucky area. Founded in 1847, Midway University's total enrollment is more than 1,800.

Local students named to ACU Dean's Honor Roll

ABILENE — More than 1,200 students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean's Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University.

Local students include:

• Kaylee Dahl of Stephenville, a senior majoring in Biochemistry

• Mati Stutler of Stephenville, a sophomore majoring in Global Studies

• Alissa Davis of Stephenville, a senior majoring in Digital Entertainment Technology

• Claire Choate of Stephenville, a senior majoring in Communication Disorders

To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

SNHU announces President's List

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President's List.

Yeva Hammond and Crystal Jones of Stephenville and Nancy Campbell of Bluff Dale.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.