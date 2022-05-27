Annual Moo-La Fest set for June 2-4

Empire-Tribune Staff

Grab your kids, your dancing shoes and your appetite for fun and head to the annual Moo-La Fest set for Thursday through Saturday at the Stephenville City Park.

With live music, hot air balloons, a carnival, food vendors, merchants, dairy activities and more, this year's festival is something you won't want to miss.

Moo-La Fest is touted as a salute to the region's rich dairy heritage.

The festival kicks off Thursday with Carnival Americana from 6-10 p.m. Based in Fort Worth, Carnival Americana is one of the country's leading producers of carnival midways offering the best in amusement rides, games and concessions.

Live music starts at 7:30 p.m. with Scott Kirby and special guest Caffeine Carl Wagoner for the Summer Nights Concerts Series at Birdsong Amphitheater.

Kirby is a "singer, songwriter, guitarist, storyteller, traveler and road warrior" and describes himself as "a direct descendent of the ’70s singer/songwriter movement," according to his website, www.scottkirby.com

When not on the road or performing, Kirby splits his time between coast of Maine and Key West, the home of his special guest Caffeine Carl Wagoner. Born and raised in Key West, Wagoner is a guitarist and local favorite often referred to as The Pride of Key West.

Taking the stage at 8:15 will be the Old Crow Medicine Show.

Old Crow Medicine Show began in September 1998 when a "monkey wrench gang of old-time string band musicians" left Ithaca, New York, to cross the Canadian border and play our way to the Pacific, according to www.crowmedicine.com

They brought their fiddles, banjos, guitars and washboards to downtown street corners across parts of Canada and the Pacific Northwest and along the way discovered a unique country sound both old and new, foreign and familiar.

At dusk on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, those attending can wrap up the evening with a hot air balloon glow from 8-9 p.m.

Friday will feature the Carnival Americana from 4-11 p.m. and food, merchant and alcohol vendors from 5-10 p.m.

New this year are tethered hot air balloon rides, which will be offered for $20.

The evening entertainment kicks off with Scott Kirby on stage again at 7:30 p.m. followed by Gary P. Nunn at 8:15 p.m.

The country music singer-songwriter is best known for writing "London Homesick Blues", which was the theme song for Austin City Limits from 1977 to 2004. Nunn is also considered the father of the progressive country scene that started in Austin in the early 1970s.

Saturday's events start bright and early with a hot air balloon fly-in from 6-7 a.m. followed by tethered balloon rides from 6-10 a.m.

Carnival, food and merchant vendors will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and alcohol sales will be available from noon to 11 p.m.

The Southwest Dairy Farmers Mobile Dairy Classroom will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Mobile Dairy Classroom is a traveling milking parlor, featuring a live cow and an oral presentation. Trained instructors demonstrate how to milk a cow, describe how milk goes from the farm to the consumer, and answer questions from the audience.

A cornhole tournament is scheduled for noon. Registration is required through the Scoreholio mobile app. The event is hosted by TJ's Backyard Cornhole.

Radio personalities from 92.1 Hank FM will be on hand doing a remote from the Moo-La Fest from noon to 2 p.m. followed by the 92.1 Hank FM Kid's Party Patrol from 2-4 p.m.

The festival wraps up Saturday evening when the live entertainment kicks off once again with Scott Kirby at 7:30 p.m. followed by country singer and songwriter Rodney Crowell.

Crowell has had five No. 1 singles on Hot Country Songs, all from his 1988 album "Diamonds & Dirt". He has also written songs and produced for other artists, according to information from wikipedia.com

He has won two Grammy Awards in his career, one in 1990 for Best Country Song for the song "After All This Time" and one in 2014 Best Americana Album for his album "Old Yellow Moon".

In 2019, Crowell received the Poet's Award from the Academy of Country Music for his achievements in songwriting. He also released a collaborative album, titled "Texas" on Aug. 15, 2019.

For more information on the festival, visit www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/moo-la-fest-1

Moo-La Fest 2022 schedule of events

Thursday, June 2

• 6-10 p.m.: Carnival Americana

• 7:30 p.m.: Scott Kirby

• 8:15 p.m.: Old Crow Medicine Show

• 8-9 p.m.: Hot air balloon glow (weather permitting)

Friday, June 3

• 4-11 p.m.: Carnival Americana

• 5-10 p.m.: Food, merchant and alcohol vendors

• 6-10 p.m.: Tethered balloon rides ($20 fee)

• 7:30 p.m.: Scott Kirby

• 8:15 p.m.: Gary P. Nunn

• 8-9 p.m.: Hot air balloon glow (weather permitting)

Saturday, June 4

• 6-7 a.m.: Hot air balloon fly-in

• 6-10 a.m.: Tethered balloon rides ($20 fee)

• 10 a.m.-11 p.m.: Carnival, food and merchant vendors

• 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Southwest Dairy Farmers Mobile Dairy Classroom

• Noon: Cornhole tournament (registration required through the Scoreholio mobile app)

• Noon-11 p.m.: Alcohol sales

• Noon-2 p.m.: 92.1 Hank FM Remote Personality

• 2-4 p.m.: 92.1 Hank FM Kid's Party Patrol

• 6-10 p.m.: Butt sketch artist Krandel Newton

• 7:30 p.m.: Scott Kirby

• 8:15 p.m.: Rodney Crowell

• 8-9 p.m.: Hot air balloon glow (weather permitting)