American Legion post, auxiliary plan Memorial Day observance

Empire-Tribune Staff

Turnbow-Higgs American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 240 will conduct a Memorial Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at West End Cemetery (American Legion Veterans Field of Honor).

The cemetery is located between Lillian and Harbin streets, south of East Washington, near the Tarleton State University campus and is best accessed via the Swan Street entrance.

This annual event is open to the public. A limited number of metal folding chairs will be available and set up in the shade of the oak trees.

Master of Ceremonies Post 240 Chaplain Matt Hallgarth will begin the service with an invocation followed by the hoisting and lowering of flag to the bugle call “To the Colors”, followed by the singing of the National Anthem by the Henderson Junior High School choir led by Heather Smith.

Guest speaker will be Army Major Nathan Collier. A Stephenville resident, Collier played football for the Yellow Jackets and graduated from Stephenville High School in 2003.

After high school, he attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and graduated with the Class of 2007. His class had the distinction of being the first to fully begin the Academy’s admission process after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Collier played as an offensive lineman and lettered for Army football. Upon graduation with a degree in engineering management, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in Field Artillery. He served on active duty for eight years, including assignments to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Germany and Hawaii. He deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Collier continues to serve as an engineer officer in the Texas Army National Guard. He is assigned to the 176th Engineer Brigade at Camp Mabry in Austin. Collier has been activated for Hurricane Harvey, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Dallas civil disturbance.

Closing the service will the laying of wreath by Collier and Auxiliary Unit 240 President Martha Fredrickson followed by a Post 240 Honor Guard rifle salute and "Taps" presented by the Post 240 bugler.

Beginning with Veterans Day 2006, the secretary of Veterans Affairs urged veterans to show their pride of service by wearing their medals. He expressed the hope this display of military decorations, which he called the "Veterans Pride Initiative," would become a traditional part of Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day. Veterans are encouraged to wear their VSO garrison cap.

For more information, contact Roger Easter, Post 240 adjutant, at (254) 965-0806.