Tarleton, Duncanville pact to help students get college education

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University and the Duncanville Independent School District have agreed to a partnership designed to lend a hand to DISD seniors who want a college education.

DISD and Tarleton leaders recently finalized an arrangement offering guaranteed admission and annual scholarships for the top 25 percent of the district’s high school graduates beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton also will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top quarter of their class and application fees for students who qualify.

“Our reputation for student success is growing,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “With that comes our ability to attract the brightest minds in our region. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide a high-quality educational experience to students from across North Central Texas.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.

“The Duncanville High School Class of 2022 comprises more than 900 graduates,” said DISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith. “This class is saturated with high-performing students. In fact, they have earned over $23 million in scholarships and 1,017 industry-based certifications, and 107 students have earned an associate degree or level 1 certification.

“We are grateful that Tarleton State University is going above and beyond for our graduates by granting automatic admission and guaranteeing scholarship levels to all our students who graduate within the top 25 percent of their respective classes. This partnership furthers our mission to engage, equip and empower all scholars to achieve their unique potential.”

The President's Guaranteed Scholarship Program assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on the President's Guaranteed Scholarship Program, go to www.tarleton.edu/GuaranteedScholarship. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.