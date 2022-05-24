SHS Class of 2022 garners more than $1.4M in scholarship awards
Graduates of the Stephenville High School Class of 2022 were recently recognized at a scholarship banquet.
In total, the class was awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarship funds to help further their education.
The scholarship awardees include:
• Berenice Avalos: Tarleton Spring Invitational CDE Scholarship
• Arizona Barnes: JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Wellington State Bank Scholarship; Texas A&M Mays Business Student Scholars; TAMU Tuition Support Scholarship; Stephenville High School Choir Scholarship
• Mason Barney: SHS Bass Club Scholarship
• Zoe Birdwell: Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship
• Zoe Brigman: Texas Tech Presidential Scholarship; Highest Ranking Graduate Tuition Scholarship; Optimist Club Essay Scholarship; Jim Harwell Scholarship
• Camilla Buchannan: James & Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship; Texas Christian University Dean's Scholarship; SPJST Scholarship; Cross Timbers Soil & Water Conservation Essay; TCU Dean’s Scholarship
• Kathryn Cameron: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship; University of Arkansas Rich Mountain Athletic Scholarship; Bob Carver Endowment Scholarship; Faith School Scholarship
• Osvaldo Carrillo: Rotary Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship; Upward Bound Bridge Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship
• Alyssa Clayton: Ranger College Cheer Team Scholarship
• Kennedy Coffee: Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship; Texas Tech Presidential Merit Scholarship
• Carter Cole: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship
• Brenden Crank: Jeremy DeForest & Jerry Thornton Scholarship
• Perla Cristobal: Upward Bound Bridge Scholarship
• Bryn Darby: Baylor University Distinction Award; Baylor University Distinguished Scholars Program
• Logan Davis: Southwest Advisory Group Lineman Scholarship; UT at Permian Basin Football Scholarship; Falcon Elite Scholarship
• Alex DeLeon: Howard Payne Central Texas Scholarship
• Tessa Drew: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship
• Coy Eakin: Texas Tech Football Scholarship; Texas Tech Academic Scholarship
• Clayton Easter: SHS Bass Club Scholarship
• Jeremiah Farrell: UMHB Honors Scholarship
• Kylie Ferguson: Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship
• Samantha Goldberg: Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; Lions Club Queen Scholarship; Baylor University Academic Distinction Award; Baylor Distinguished Scholars Day; Baylor Bear Scholarship
• Cutter Gray: JW Smith Memorial Scholarship
• Maci Guay: Rotary Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship; Stephenville Masonic Lodge; Texas FFA Agriscience Fair State Championship Scholarship; 2021 FFA Agriscience State Fair Reserve Champion; 2021 FFA Agriscience National Champion Scholarship; 2021 FFA Agriscience State Champion
• Bailey Heller: Lions Club Queen Scholarship
• Laura Henriksen: TTU Freshman Presidential Merit Scholarship; TTU J&MJ Terrill Scholarship
• Suellyn Hunter: Stephenville Optimist Club Oratorical Contest; Stephen F Austin Scholarship
• K'Ce Johnson: Hope Jewel Anderson Memorial Scholarship
• Jadon Johnson: Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship
• Jamie Keene: Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship; President's Texan Scholarship; Presidential Honors Program Scholarship
• Kallan Kimbrough: Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship; Higginbotham Brothers Scholarship of Excellence; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Robert C. Fain Scholarship; Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship
• Brooklyn Langford: Lindsey Lozano Scholarship; Texas Tech Presidential Merit Scholarship
• Rachel Lopez: Upward Bound Bridge Scholarship
• Jaylee Matthews: Tarleton Track & Field Scholarship
• Cameron Mayo: SHS Choir Booster Club Scholarship
• Matthew McKenzie: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship
• Hunter Merrill: Erath County United Way Live United Scholarship; Hagan Scholarship; National Merit College-Sponsored Scholarship
• Keidra Mills: Baylor Academic Scholarship; Baylor Athletic Scholarship
• Madison Montemayor: Brandi Roberts Scholarship; SHS Choir Booster Club Scholarship; Hardin Simmons Presidents Scholarship; Hardin Simmons School of Music Scholarship
• Ella Montieth: JW Smith Memorial Scholarship
• Sydney Nguyen: Zonta Club Scholarship; Jim Harwell Memorial Scholarship; Burger King Scholars Award; Dell Scholarship
• Amber Pack: Maj. William Clay Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Honors Degree Program (SA) Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship
• McKenna Pack: James & Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Bob & Zeta Wall Crews Scholarship; Dean & Gloria Taylor/Kwik Kar Scholarship; Removing Educational Barriers Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship
• Isabella Pena: Tarleton Flame Scholarship (COEN); Stephenville Study Club Endowed Scholarship; Zonta Club Scholarship; Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship
• Angel Perez: Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship
• Zachary Pfau: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship
• Parker Plaxco: QUEST Whole Person Leadership Scholarship; James & Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship; Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship
• Corbin Poston: Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship
• Marth Redman: Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship
• Lila Richards: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship
• Amiah Rodriguez: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship
• Arianna Rosati: American Association of University Women Rosellen Davis; SHS Class of 1961 Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship
• Ansley Scarborough: UTA Maverick Recognition FR School
• Gavyn Sharp: Southwest Advisory Group Lineman Scholarship; UT at Permian Basin Football Scholarship; UT at Permian Basin Academic Scholarship
• Kiran Shewmaker: Dwain & Carolyn Bruner Endowed Scholarship; Paul Henderson Scholarship; Morgan Mill Masonic Lodge
• Breanna Shirley: Abilene Christian University Award Scholarship
• Crystal Sierra: Robert C. Fain Scholarship
• Danielle Smith: James & Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Mays Business Student Scholas; National Recognition
• Shyla Smith: JW Smith Memorial Scholarship
• Ariana Soto: Rotary Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship
• Rylan Sperry: Presidential Need Based Scholarship
• Jacob Stacy: Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Texas Tech Presidential Merit Scholarship; John and Mary Jean Terrill Scholarship
• Caitlyn Thompson: Stephenville Masonic Lodge; Lee Solley Scholarship; Middle Trinity Groundwater Essay; Cross Timbers Soil & Water Conservation Essay
• Alexes Thurman: Stephenville Masonic Lodge; Zonta Club Scholarship; Daughters of the American Republic Good Citizen Award; Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship; Dr. James Maniotis Medical Scholarship; Baylor Academic Scholarship
• Mia Tucker: James & Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship; Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship; Zonta Club Scholarship; Texas Exes - Paul B. and Linda Sears Gray Memorial Scholarship; Dell Scholarship; Fort Worth Scottish Wright Foundation Scholarship
• Caleb Tulley: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 240 Scholarship
• Maci Underwood: Erath County United Way Live United Scholarship; Lions Club Queen Scholarship
• Zackary Villarreal: JC & Laverne Helm Scholarship
• Reese Weyers: Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship
• Landri Withers: Saint Mary's Gatway Scholarship; Saint Mary's Volleyball Scholarship
• Reese Young: Abilene Christian University Football Scholarship; Abilene Christian University Academic Scholarship