SHS Class of 2022 garners more than $1.4M in scholarship awards

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Graduates of the Stephenville High School Class of 2022 were recently recognized at a scholarship banquet.

In total, the class was awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarship funds to help further their education.

The scholarship awardees include:

• Berenice Avalos: Tarleton Spring Invitational CDE Scholarship

• Arizona Barnes: JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Wellington State Bank Scholarship; Texas A&M Mays Business Student Scholars; TAMU Tuition Support Scholarship; Stephenville High School Choir Scholarship

• Mason Barney: SHS Bass Club Scholarship

• Zoe Birdwell: Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship

• Zoe Brigman: Texas Tech Presidential Scholarship; Highest Ranking Graduate Tuition Scholarship; Optimist Club Essay Scholarship; Jim Harwell Scholarship

• Camilla Buchannan: James & Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship; Texas Christian University Dean's Scholarship; SPJST Scholarship; Cross Timbers Soil & Water Conservation Essay; TCU Dean’s Scholarship

• Kathryn Cameron: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship; University of Arkansas Rich Mountain Athletic Scholarship; Bob Carver Endowment Scholarship; Faith School Scholarship

• Osvaldo Carrillo: Rotary Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship; Upward Bound Bridge Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Alyssa Clayton: Ranger College Cheer Team Scholarship

• Kennedy Coffee: Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship; Texas Tech Presidential Merit Scholarship

• Carter Cole: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Brenden Crank: Jeremy DeForest & Jerry Thornton Scholarship

• Perla Cristobal: Upward Bound Bridge Scholarship

• Bryn Darby: Baylor University Distinction Award; Baylor University Distinguished Scholars Program

• Logan Davis: Southwest Advisory Group Lineman Scholarship; UT at Permian Basin Football Scholarship; Falcon Elite Scholarship

• Alex DeLeon: Howard Payne Central Texas Scholarship

• Tessa Drew: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Coy Eakin: Texas Tech Football Scholarship; Texas Tech Academic Scholarship

• Clayton Easter: SHS Bass Club Scholarship

• Jeremiah Farrell: UMHB Honors Scholarship

• Kylie Ferguson: Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship

• Samantha Goldberg: Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; Lions Club Queen Scholarship; Baylor University Academic Distinction Award; Baylor Distinguished Scholars Day; Baylor Bear Scholarship

• Cutter Gray: JW Smith Memorial Scholarship

• Maci Guay: Rotary Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship; Stephenville Masonic Lodge; Texas FFA Agriscience Fair State Championship Scholarship; 2021 FFA Agriscience State Fair Reserve Champion; 2021 FFA Agriscience National Champion Scholarship; 2021 FFA Agriscience State Champion

• Bailey Heller: Lions Club Queen Scholarship

• Laura Henriksen: TTU Freshman Presidential Merit Scholarship; TTU J&MJ Terrill Scholarship

• Suellyn Hunter: Stephenville Optimist Club Oratorical Contest; Stephen F Austin Scholarship

• K'Ce Johnson: Hope Jewel Anderson Memorial Scholarship

• Jadon Johnson: Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship

• Jamie Keene: Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship; President's Texan Scholarship; Presidential Honors Program Scholarship

• Kallan Kimbrough: Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship; Higginbotham Brothers Scholarship of Excellence; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Robert C. Fain Scholarship; Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship

• Brooklyn Langford: Lindsey Lozano Scholarship; Texas Tech Presidential Merit Scholarship

• Rachel Lopez: Upward Bound Bridge Scholarship

• Jaylee Matthews: Tarleton Track & Field Scholarship

• Cameron Mayo: SHS Choir Booster Club Scholarship

• Matthew McKenzie: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Hunter Merrill: Erath County United Way Live United Scholarship; Hagan Scholarship; National Merit College-Sponsored Scholarship

• Keidra Mills: Baylor Academic Scholarship; Baylor Athletic Scholarship

• Madison Montemayor: Brandi Roberts Scholarship; SHS Choir Booster Club Scholarship; Hardin Simmons Presidents Scholarship; Hardin Simmons School of Music Scholarship

• Ella Montieth: JW Smith Memorial Scholarship

• Sydney Nguyen: Zonta Club Scholarship; Jim Harwell Memorial Scholarship; Burger King Scholars Award; Dell Scholarship

• Amber Pack: Maj. William Clay Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Honors Degree Program (SA) Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• McKenna Pack: James & Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Bob & Zeta Wall Crews Scholarship; Dean & Gloria Taylor/Kwik Kar Scholarship; Removing Educational Barriers Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Isabella Pena: Tarleton Flame Scholarship (COEN); Stephenville Study Club Endowed Scholarship; Zonta Club Scholarship; Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship

• Angel Perez: Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship

• Zachary Pfau: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Parker Plaxco: QUEST Whole Person Leadership Scholarship; James & Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship; Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship

• Corbin Poston: Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Marth Redman: Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship

• Lila Richards: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Amiah Rodriguez: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Arianna Rosati: American Association of University Women Rosellen Davis; SHS Class of 1961 Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Ansley Scarborough: UTA Maverick Recognition FR School

• Gavyn Sharp: Southwest Advisory Group Lineman Scholarship; UT at Permian Basin Football Scholarship; UT at Permian Basin Academic Scholarship

• Kiran Shewmaker: Dwain & Carolyn Bruner Endowed Scholarship; Paul Henderson Scholarship; Morgan Mill Masonic Lodge

• Breanna Shirley: Abilene Christian University Award Scholarship

• Crystal Sierra: Robert C. Fain Scholarship

• Danielle Smith: James & Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Mays Business Student Scholas; National Recognition

• Shyla Smith: JW Smith Memorial Scholarship

• Ariana Soto: Rotary Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship

• Rylan Sperry: Presidential Need Based Scholarship

• Jacob Stacy: Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Texas Tech Presidential Merit Scholarship; John and Mary Jean Terrill Scholarship

• Caitlyn Thompson: Stephenville Masonic Lodge; Lee Solley Scholarship; Middle Trinity Groundwater Essay; Cross Timbers Soil & Water Conservation Essay

• Alexes Thurman: Stephenville Masonic Lodge; Zonta Club Scholarship; Daughters of the American Republic Good Citizen Award; Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship; Dr. James Maniotis Medical Scholarship; Baylor Academic Scholarship

• Mia Tucker: James & Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship; Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship; Zonta Club Scholarship; Texas Exes - Paul B. and Linda Sears Gray Memorial Scholarship; Dell Scholarship; Fort Worth Scottish Wright Foundation Scholarship

• Caleb Tulley: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 240 Scholarship

• Maci Underwood: Erath County United Way Live United Scholarship; Lions Club Queen Scholarship

• Zackary Villarreal: JC & Laverne Helm Scholarship

• Reese Weyers: Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Landri Withers: Saint Mary's Gatway Scholarship; Saint Mary's Volleyball Scholarship

• Reese Young: Abilene Christian University Football Scholarship; Abilene Christian University Academic Scholarship