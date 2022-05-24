SHS Class of 2022 garners more than $1.4M in scholarship awards

Special to the Empire-Tribune
Zonta Club Scholarship award winners.
Zoe Brigman
Robert C. Fain Scholarship award winners
Samantha Goldberg
Parker Planco
Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship winners
Reese Young
Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship winners
Mia Tucker
Mason Barney and Clayton Easter
Madison Montemayor
Maci Guay
Logan Davis
Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship award winners
Landri Withers
Laura Henriksen
Kiren Shewmaker
Kennedy Coffee
Kathryn Cameron
Kallen Kimbrough
JW Smith Memorial Scholarship winners
Jaylee Matthews
James And Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship winners
Hunter Merrill
Gavyn Sharp
Danielle Smith
Camila Buchanan
Caleb Tuley
Caitlin Thompson
Bryn Darby
Brooklyn Langford
Brenden Crank
Arizona Barnes
Alexes Thurman

Graduates of the Stephenville High School Class of 2022 were recently recognized at a scholarship banquet.

In total, the class was awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarship funds to help further their education.

The scholarship awardees include:

• Berenice Avalos: Tarleton Spring Invitational CDE Scholarship

• Arizona Barnes: JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Wellington State Bank Scholarship; Texas A&M Mays Business Student Scholars; TAMU Tuition Support Scholarship; Stephenville High School Choir Scholarship

• Mason Barney: SHS Bass Club Scholarship

• Zoe Birdwell: Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship

• Zoe Brigman: Texas Tech Presidential Scholarship; Highest Ranking Graduate Tuition Scholarship; Optimist Club Essay Scholarship; Jim Harwell Scholarship

• Camilla Buchannan: James & Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship; Texas Christian University Dean's Scholarship; SPJST Scholarship; Cross Timbers Soil & Water Conservation Essay; TCU Dean’s Scholarship

• Kathryn Cameron: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship; University of Arkansas Rich Mountain Athletic Scholarship; Bob Carver Endowment Scholarship; Faith School Scholarship

• Osvaldo Carrillo: Rotary Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship; Upward Bound Bridge Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Alyssa Clayton: Ranger College Cheer Team Scholarship

• Kennedy Coffee: Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship; Texas Tech Presidential Merit Scholarship

• Carter Cole: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Brenden Crank: Jeremy DeForest & Jerry Thornton Scholarship

• Perla Cristobal: Upward Bound Bridge Scholarship

• Bryn Darby: Baylor University Distinction Award; Baylor University Distinguished Scholars Program

• Logan Davis: Southwest Advisory Group Lineman Scholarship; UT at Permian Basin Football Scholarship; Falcon Elite Scholarship

• Alex DeLeon: Howard Payne Central Texas Scholarship

• Tessa Drew: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Coy Eakin: Texas Tech Football Scholarship; Texas Tech Academic Scholarship

• Clayton Easter: SHS Bass Club Scholarship

• Jeremiah Farrell: UMHB Honors Scholarship

• Kylie Ferguson: Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship

• Samantha Goldberg: Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; Lions Club Queen Scholarship; Baylor University Academic Distinction Award; Baylor Distinguished Scholars Day; Baylor Bear Scholarship

• Cutter Gray: JW Smith Memorial Scholarship

• Maci Guay: Rotary Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship; Stephenville Masonic Lodge; Texas FFA Agriscience Fair State Championship Scholarship; 2021 FFA Agriscience State Fair Reserve Champion; 2021 FFA Agriscience National Champion Scholarship; 2021 FFA Agriscience State Champion

• Bailey Heller: Lions Club Queen Scholarship

• Laura Henriksen: TTU Freshman Presidential Merit Scholarship; TTU J&MJ Terrill Scholarship

• Suellyn Hunter: Stephenville Optimist Club Oratorical Contest; Stephen F Austin Scholarship

• K'Ce Johnson: Hope Jewel Anderson Memorial Scholarship

• Jadon Johnson: Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship

• Jamie Keene: Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship; President's Texan Scholarship; Presidential Honors Program Scholarship

• Kallan Kimbrough: Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship; Higginbotham Brothers Scholarship of Excellence; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Robert C. Fain Scholarship; Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship

• Brooklyn Langford: Lindsey Lozano Scholarship; Texas Tech Presidential Merit Scholarship

• Rachel Lopez: Upward Bound Bridge Scholarship

• Jaylee Matthews: Tarleton Track & Field Scholarship

• Cameron Mayo: SHS Choir Booster Club Scholarship

• Matthew McKenzie: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Hunter Merrill: Erath County United Way Live United Scholarship; Hagan Scholarship; National Merit College-Sponsored Scholarship

• Keidra Mills: Baylor Academic Scholarship; Baylor Athletic Scholarship

• Madison Montemayor: Brandi Roberts Scholarship; SHS Choir Booster Club Scholarship; Hardin Simmons Presidents Scholarship; Hardin Simmons School of Music Scholarship

• Ella Montieth: JW Smith Memorial Scholarship

• Sydney Nguyen: Zonta Club Scholarship; Jim Harwell Memorial Scholarship; Burger King Scholars Award; Dell Scholarship

• Amber Pack: Maj. William Clay Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Honors Degree Program (SA) Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• McKenna Pack: James & Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Bob & Zeta Wall Crews Scholarship; Dean & Gloria Taylor/Kwik Kar Scholarship; Removing Educational Barriers Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Isabella Pena: Tarleton Flame Scholarship (COEN); Stephenville Study Club Endowed Scholarship; Zonta Club Scholarship; Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship

• Angel Perez: Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship

• Zachary Pfau: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Parker Plaxco: QUEST Whole Person Leadership Scholarship; James & Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship; Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship

• Corbin Poston: Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Marth Redman: Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship

• Lila Richards: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Amiah Rodriguez: Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Arianna Rosati: American Association of University Women Rosellen Davis; SHS Class of 1961 Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Ansley Scarborough: UTA Maverick Recognition FR School

• Gavyn Sharp: Southwest Advisory Group Lineman Scholarship; UT at Permian Basin Football Scholarship; UT at Permian Basin Academic Scholarship

• Kiran Shewmaker: Dwain & Carolyn Bruner Endowed Scholarship; Paul Henderson Scholarship; Morgan Mill Masonic Lodge

• Breanna Shirley: Abilene Christian University Award Scholarship

• Crystal Sierra: Robert C. Fain Scholarship

• Danielle Smith: James & Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Mays Business Student Scholas; National Recognition

• Shyla Smith: JW Smith Memorial Scholarship

• Ariana Soto: Rotary Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship

• Rylan Sperry: Presidential Need Based Scholarship

• Jacob Stacy: Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Texas Tech Presidential Merit Scholarship; John and Mary Jean Terrill Scholarship

• Caitlyn Thompson: Stephenville Masonic Lodge; Lee Solley Scholarship; Middle Trinity Groundwater Essay; Cross Timbers Soil & Water Conservation Essay

• Alexes Thurman: Stephenville Masonic Lodge; Zonta Club Scholarship; Daughters of the American Republic Good Citizen Award; Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship; Dr. James Maniotis Medical Scholarship; Baylor Academic Scholarship

• Mia Tucker: James & Dorothy Doss Texas Bank Scholarship; Rose Lafferty & Flora Foust Scholarship; Zonta Club Scholarship; Texas Exes - Paul B. and Linda Sears Gray Memorial Scholarship; Dell Scholarship; Fort Worth Scottish Wright Foundation Scholarship

• Caleb Tulley: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 240 Scholarship

• Maci Underwood: Erath County United Way Live United Scholarship; Lions Club Queen Scholarship

• Zackary Villarreal: JC & Laverne Helm Scholarship

• Reese Weyers: Stephenville Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; JW Smith Memorial Scholarship; Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship

• Landri Withers: Saint Mary's Gatway Scholarship; Saint Mary's Volleyball Scholarship 

• Reese Young: Abilene Christian University Football Scholarship; Abilene Christian University Academic Scholarship