Voters to decide on candidates in Tuesday's joint primary runoff

Empire-Tribune Staff

Erath County voters are being asked to return to the polls once again for a joint primary election runoff scheduled for Tuesday.

For the Republican party, voters will decide between Ken Paxton and George P. Bush as the party's candidate for Texas Attorney General; between Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley for state Commissioner of the General Land Office; and between Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner for state Railroad Commissioner.

In addition, in Erath County's Precinct 2, voters will decide between Chris Evans and David Martin for Justice of the Peace.

For the Democratic party, voters will decide between Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley as the party's candidate for Texas Lieutenant Governor; between Joe Jaworski and Rochelle Mercedes Garza for state Attorney General; between Janet T. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega for state Comptroller of Public Accounts; and between Sandragrace Martinez and Jay Kleberg for state Commissioner of the General Land Office.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the following locations in Erath County:

• Erath County Courthouse, 100 W. Washington St., Stephenville

• Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 1229 N. U.S. Hwy 281, Stephenville

• Patrick Street Church of Christ, 630 N. Patrick St., Dublin

• Texas Bank, 988 Wolfe Nursery Road, Stephenville

Erath County voters can vote at any of the locations on Election Day, regardless of where they reside in Erath County.

For more information, visit www.co.erath.tx.us/186/Current-Elections