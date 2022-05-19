Tarleton ROTC ceremony commissions new Army officers

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Ten Tarleton State University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Texan Battalion cadets were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army in a May 12 ceremony on the Stephenville campus.

Cadets must complete their undergraduate degree, including a military science curriculum, and leader development training to be commissioned.

Lt. Col. Mike Eliassen, Professor of Military Science and department head, presided over the ceremony, which he called the culmination of four rigorous years where cadets are challenged mentally and physically.

“As the Army’s newest second lieutenants you are entrusted to lead and take care of America’s sons and daughters,” he said.

The newly commissioned Texan Battalion cadets, their degree, Texas hometown and branch:

• Jerry Addington, bachelor’s in history, Fort Worth, Field Artillery

• Carter Bonneau, bachelor’s in history, Tyler, Military Police

• Justin Bray, bachelor’s in criminal justice, Plano, Infantry

• Daniel Churchill, bachelor’s in criminal justice, Dallas, Signal Corps

• Joseph Dandridge, bachelor’s in computer science, Granbury, Signal Corps

• William Sproull, bachelor’s in criminal justice, Richardson, Aviation

• Esaia Terron, bachelor’s in criminal justice, Killeen, Infantry

• Justin Trussell, bachelor’s in criminal justice, Florence, Engineer

• Garrett Wood, bachelor’s in political science, Austin, Infantry

• Jacob Worley, bachelor’s in criminal justice; Stephenville; Infantry branch detail, Military Intelligence

For more information on the Tarleton Texan Battalion and Army ROTC program, visit www.tarleton.edu/rotc.