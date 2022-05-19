Stephenville's King hired as new Glen Rose city secretary

Jay Hinton

Special to the Empire-Tribune

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose City Council voted unanimously in its meeting last Tuesday night to the hiring of Staci King as the new city secretary.

King, who has been the city secretary in Stephenville since July 2017, replaces Stephanie McDonald, who resigned Feb. 4.

“It will be a relief to again have a city secretary at city,” Glen Rose City Administrator Michael Leamons said. “Although Rosario (Sosol) has borne most of the burden, some of it has fallen on our Code Enforcement Officer Jodi Holthe who has been handling open records requests and newspaper ads, some of it has fallen on front office staff who handle inquiries that would have been routed to City Secretary McDonald.

“I’ve spent time searching for city records, fielding inquiries, and taking care of scheduling that previously were handled by her. All of us at City Hall are very much looking forward to having Staci as an active member of our team,” Leamons said.

King will begin Monday.

In totality, King has worked for the City of Stephenville since 2002 in various capacities. She worked as a clerk in the police department; administrative assistant with community services and public works; assistant to the city secretary and city administrator.

She has been a Texas Registered Municipal Clerk since 2016, and a Certified Municipal Clerk through the International Institute of Municipal Clerks since 2021.

“As you can see, she brings a lot to the table,” Leamons said.

While in Stephenville, she was instrumental in the implementation of a digital archiving and retention system.

“This is something that was begun here in Glen Rose under McDonald but needs to be carried forward to completion,” Leamons said.

King also transitioned Stephenville from a paper to a paperless agenda system as well as working with a program that provided Stephenville with interns at a low, subsidized pay rate.

Sosol was the deputy city secretary prior to King’s hiring.

“I very much appreciate the extra work that Deputy City Secretary Rosario Sosol and her staff have done during the months between City Secretary McDonald's departure and City Secretary King's arrival,” Leamons said.