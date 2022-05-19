Kiser earns Junior Bronze Award

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Kaylan Kiser of Proctor has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) Bronze award, according to Caitlyn Brandt, events and junior activities director of the American Angus Association® in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Kiser is the 16-year-old daughter of Aaron Kiser and attends Dublin High School. She is a member of the NJAA and the Texas Junior Angus Association.

She has competed in local, state and national shows and showmanship contests. At the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), Kiser competed in the photography contest.

She has also submitted weight data to the Angus Herd Improvement Records (AHIR®).

The Bronze award is the first level of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the award, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honor. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.

The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 4,500 active members nationwide.