Texas Folklore Society seeks submissions for 2023 edition

Submitted to the Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — Years ago, how did your family celebrate, commemorate, congregate? How do you observe traditional events? Which customs have withstood the test of time? How have your gatherings changed?

The Texas Folklore Society would like to know. Any suitable occasion, write it up for publication in its 2023 volume.

“We’re hoping this book will cover a wide range of gatherings,” said TFS Executive Director Dr. Kristina Downs. “We’re interested in traditions that go back generations as well as very new ones. We want this publication to incorporate the full array of Texas’ diverse traditions.”

Potential topics range far afield and embrace the eclectic — parades, festivals, fairs, cookoffs, carnivals, sewing circles, homecomings, reunions, revivals, quinceañeras, bar and bat mitzvahs, debutante balls, hunting excursions, summer camps, sporting events, rodeos, livestock shows, cattle drives, trail rides, weddings, baby showers, funerals, burials, farmers markets, community events, concerts, theatre performances, pickling circles, jam sessions, fiddler reunions, tamaladas, canning time, sausage making, Zoom parties. Or anything else appropriate.

Initial drafts are due July 1, via email, to TexasFolkloreSociety@gmail.com. Typical entries range 4,000-8,000 words.

Scholars, amateur folklorists and TFS members are encouraged to contribute. Annual and lifetime memberships are available for students, individuals, families and groups. Learn more at TexasFolkloreSociety.org, or call (254) 459-5445.

All TFS members receive a hardback copy of the corresponding year’s publication. In 2022, members will read "Fiestas in Laredo: Matachines, Quinceañeras, and George Washington’s Birthday" by Dr. Norma E. Cantu. The volume on gatherings will be sent to members in late 2023.

TFS, chartered in 1909, preserves and shares the practices and customs of the people of Texas and the Southwest. Its offices and library are hosted by Tarleton State University’s College of Liberal and Fine Arts.