Tarleton instructor chosen as SAMPE Parliamentarian

STEPHENVILLE — The Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering North America has announced Tarleton’s Daren Davis as its 2022-23 North American Parliamentarian.

Davis, a senior instructor in the Department of Engineering Technology, will assume his role July 1.

“I am honored to have been elected to SAMPE's North America's Executive Cabinet,” he said. “SAMPE is an integral part of our educational work in the Department of Engineering Technology here at Tarleton. The organization and many of its members have advanced our ability to teach our students about cutting-edge materials and the processes needed to transform those materials into useful products. I look forward to serving SAMPE in this new role.”

A longtime SAMPE volunteer and faculty sponsor of Tarleton’s SAMPE student chapter, he also serves on the organization’s University Leader Experience Award Committee and is a member of the Dallas/Fort Worth SAMPE Chapter.

The Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering is a global professional member society that enhances educational opportunities by delivering information on new and advanced material and processing technology. It conducts virtual and in-person conferences and technical forums, organizes exhibitions and generates publications.

As the only technical society encompassing all of the material and processing fields, SAMPE provides a valuable forum for scientists, engineers and academics. SAMPE North America is a regional subsidiary of SAMPE.