Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Republican women's group hosts Miller

The Cross Timbers Republican Women are hosting Texas Ag Commissioner and former local legislator Sid Miller from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall at City Limits, 1907 E. Washington St.

The Cross Timbers Republican Women promote limited government; help support and elect conservative officials; and help educate the community on local, state, and national issues.

To RSVP to Thursday's event, call Donna Washam at (281) 455-3300.

First UMC hosting pool party

First United Methodist Church is providing a Pool Party for youth and children from 2-6 p.m. Thursday following early release from school at 665 CR 505, Stephenville.

Parents may bring and drop off their children or stay the afternoon with them.

Participants are asked to bring a swimsuit, towel and their friends. Sunscreen, snacks and drinks will be provided.

Those who bring a friend will be entered to win a prize at a drawing.

For more information, contact Hannah at (254) 459-9373.

Asleep at the Wheel to perform concert

Stephenville Parks and Rec kicks off its free Concerts in the Park series on Thursday.

Davin James will open and Asleep at the Wheel will headline the first concert at the Birdsong Amphitheater in City Park.

Openers begin at 7 p.m., with the headliners following at 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming Concerts in the Park (opening act listed and then headliner) include:

May 19: Davin James and Asleep at the Wheel

June 2: Scott Kirby and the Old Crow Medicine Show (during Moo-La Fest)

June 3: Scott Kirby and Gary P. Nunn (during Moo-La Fest)

June 4: Scott Kirby and Rodney Crowell (during Moo-La Fest)

June 16: Tejas Brothers

July 4: Courtney Patton, Larry Joe Taylor, Leeroy Parnell

July 14: The Belamy Brothers

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and drinks (the event is BYOB).

Shooting center offers long-range class

Tac Pro Shooting Center is offering an Extreme Long Range Shooting Class from May 20-22. The center is located at 35100 N. State Hwy 108, Mingus.

This three-day class is $699. The class covers all aspects of long-range engagements from 1000-2200 yards if the scope is capable of such.

It will cover, in depth, wind and conditions, the Coriolis Effect or rotation of the earth, long range mathematics and solutions, use of computer ballistics programs, map out trajectories and debunk common myths about long range shooting.

Equipment needed: Magnum calibers suggested, min 250 rounds, spotting scopes and range finders are recommended but not required.

For more information, visit tacproshootingcenter.com or email email@tacproshootingcenter.com

Senior Center hosting cornhole tournament

The Stephenville Senior Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting a cornhole tournament from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 20.

Registration is now open on the center's website and through Facebook.

Format is two-player teams and registration fee is $20 per team.

For more information or to register, visit www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/senior-citizen-center or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleseniorcitizencenter/

Ribbon cutting for Scooter's Coffee set for May 20

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of Scooter's Coffee at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 20. Scooter's Coffee is located at 2137 W. Washington St. (across the street from HEB).

Scooter's Coffee is a fast drive-thru coffeehouse that offers specialty coffee, baked-from-scratch pastries, blenders, smoothies, teas, and more!

Enjoy 1/2 off any drink all day when you pay or scan with the Scooter's Coffee mobile app. Collect Smiles, earn free drinks. Limit one visit per customer. Valid at your friendly Stephenville Scooter's on May 20.

For more information, contact Dana Nuzum at dana@11twentythree.com.

Ribbon cutting set for Honey Bee Natural Foods

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for Honey Bee Natural Foods at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. Honey Bee Natural Foods is located at 2187 W. South Loop (behind HEB).

Honey Bee Natural Foods is a family owned natural health and wellness store. The goal of the Honey Bee team is to provide the community with the best homeopathic, natural, pure and organic essential herbs, essential oils, supplements, vitamins, and groceries.

Honey Bee Natural Foods offers a vast line of Certified, Non-GMO, Organic, and USDA products from Bluebonnet Nutrition, Garden of Life (Dr. Formulated), Natural Factors, Oregon’s Wild Harvest and more.

The Honey Bee team strives to be on trend and offers products for every lifestyle, including vegan, gluten-free, keto, kosher, paleo, clean-eating and more.

For more information, visit www.honeybeenaturalfoods.com or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Honey-Bee-Natural-Foods-Stephenville

CASA hosting Chamber MIX

The next Chamber MIX and 20th anniversary celebration is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at CASA for the Cross Timbers Area, 1385 N. Graham St.

CASA for the Cross Timbers Area is a non-profit organization with appointed volunteers that provide individual advocacy to help area foster children grow up in safe, permanent, and loving homes.

Enjoy hors d'oeuvres and enter for a chance to win prizes.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

Homelessness Help serving free lunch

Homelessness Help is providing free lunches every second and four Saturday of the month. The next lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at the Cross Timbers Church of Christ, 1515 W Cedar St.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve meals. Volunteers will need to report to the Cross Timbers Church of Christ by 10 a.m.

The purpose of this program is to provide food to those in need while helping build relationships within the community and work together to bring awareness about the homeless and how to better meet their needs.

Anyone interested in helping with the project is welcome to attend the meetings on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Cross Timbers Church of Christ.

For more information, call (254) 595-3656.

Garage sale benefits Morning Star Ranch

A garage sale benefit for Morning Star Ranch is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 2-3 at Riata Storage Unit near 281-67 (Just off Hyw 67, 3/10ths of a mile past United Cooperative/Hard 8 BBQ intersection).

Morning Star Ranch is a faith-based riding center for children.

There will be a storage unit full of items for sale including: clothing, shoes/boots, home décor, furniture, kitchen items, books, toys, puzzles, and more.

Anyone wanting to donate items to the garage sale can contact them through their Facebook page (Morning Star Ranch - Dublin, TX) or by emailing ranchinfo@msranch.org .

Tarleton Alumni golf tournament set

The Tarleton Alumni Association Annual Golf Tournament 2022 is scheduled for 8 a.m. on June 3 at Arlington Golf, 7005 Golf Club Drive, Arlington.

Single registration is $125 or a team of four can register for $500. There are also sponsorship opportunities still available.

For more information or to register, visit e.givesmart.com/events/qUq/

Senior Center hosts monthly Book Club meeting

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center has lots of fun upcoming books as part of its Book Club.

The Book Club meets each first Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 164 E. College St., to discuss the book.

Upcoming books include:

• June 2: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• July 7: "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles

For more information contact the center at (254)918-1288.

Moo-La Fest set for June 3-4

Stephenville Parks & Recreation is once again hosting the Moo-La Fest. on June 3-4 in City Park.

Carnival Americana will be making its way back to Stephenville for the event, as well as live music from multiple artists, entertainment, activities, merchants, and delicious food options.

More information can be found on the Stephenville Tourism and Visitors Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VisitStephenville. A preview story of the event will appear in an upcoming edition of the Empire-Tribune.

Farmers Market set for June 4

Stop by the Downtown Plaza for our monthly Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon June 4 in the Downtown Plaza, 200 W. Washington St.

The Stephenville Farmers Market is held the first Saturday of every month May through October.

Buy local plants, fruits, vegetables and homemade items.

All interested vendors please contact Stephenville Main Street by email at jsmith@stephenvilletx.gov or by phone at (254) 552-1222.

Find Stephenville Main Street on Facebook to stay in the loop about future events and activities in Downtown Stephenville.

Little Authors offering writing camps

Little Authors, 113 E Blackjack St., Dublin, is offering three-day writing camps every Monday starting June 6. Fees for the camp are $150.

The camps will run through Aug. 8 with the exception of July 5. Camps include:

• June 6: The Prince & his Treasure map!

• June 13: Unicorn Tails!

• June 20: Pretty Princess!

• June 27: Aliens ate my Homework

• July 11: Sneaky Ninjas!

• July 18: How I saved the World!

• July 25: The Princess & her Treasure map!

• Aug. 1: Dino vs. Unicorn week!

• Aug. 8: Princess & Ogre Tea party!

Lunch and snacks will be provided. Each participant will need to bring their own water bottle and a good attitude.

For more information, visit www.littleauthors-dublin.com