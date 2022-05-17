SHS Class of 2022 graduation set for Friday

Maci Guay

For the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville High School Class of 2022 will make its final appearance as SHS students and first as SHS graduates at commencement exercises scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday at Tarleton Memorial Stadium.

More than 250 students will be receiving their high school diploma.

Zoe Brigman, valedictorian of the Class of 2022, said she is thrilled to be starting the next chapter of her life at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

Her effort to make perfect scores on every assignment given to her has reflected her top academic abilities.

Brigman plans to take her talents to TTU in August, where she plans to further her skill set to make a powerful impact on the world.

“I’m going to be pursuing an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering, but I also want to get my fast-track MBA," she said.

Acquiring a fast-track MBA will allow Brigman to graduate with a master's degree in only five years, so she is able to gain a quick start in pursuing her dreams of working at a nuclear power or desalination plant.

“This summer, I plan to intern at Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant. I want to maybe pursue a position in the energy field," Brigman said. "I also did research on desalination plants and wanted to see if I can be involved in providing clean water for more people given that I know that up until 2050 there are studies showing that fresh water will run out if we continue our current consumption patterns. Desalination plants can cost up to millions and millions of dollars, and I wanted to see if — in the course of my lifetime — I might find a way that makes it more economically feasible for us to go build them in places that really need water such as South Africa and South American countries.”

Caitlyn Thompson, Class of 2022 salutatorian, is headed to Texas A&M University, where she plans to major in chemistry as an undergraduate. She is not yet sure about what her future occupation will be, but she plans to figure that out at graduate school.

“I’m thinking about maybe getting on the track to becoming a professor and doing clinical research," she said.

Thompson admits that she is somewhat nervous about graduating because she feels like she has been in high school “forever.”

“College is going to be a lot, so let’s see how it goes!" she added.

While the valedictorian and salutatorian have their futures mapped out, others in the graduating class are also taking a variety of directions post-high school.

Caleb Tulley plans to attend summer flight school at Oklahoma State University at the end of this month. Tulley has already been taking a few classes at the Stephenville airport and has acquired skills such as flying the plane during takeoff and flying a plane 55 miles to a location outside of Stephenville and back. He has not yet acquired the skill of landing the plane but plans to achieve this goal at OSU.

“I’m going to get my private pilot's license, and all my ratings and certifications, as well as acquire all my 1,000 flying hours needed to be accepted into a job that allows me to travel," Tulley said.

Keirdia Mills is a senior and pole vaulter for the Stephenville High School track team. Mills jumped 12 feet to place third at the 4A Region 1 State track meet in Austin last week.

“I’m overjoyed that I was able to tie for third at the track meet. However, I am sad that I wasn’t able to jump a new personal best, which is 12 feet, 6 inches," she said.

Mills said she has had her heart set on attending Baylor University since the fifth grade. This dream will become a reality in the fall as she joins the Baylor track team as a pole vaulter.

“My goal during my four years at college is to be able to jump 14 feet, 6 inches," she added.

During her time at Baylor, Mills also plans to major in interior design and minor in business and Spanish.

Ben Kirbo, the 4A Region 1 State pole vaulting champion, broke the Stephenville High School pole vault record by jumping 16 feet, 2 inches. Kirbo plans to continue his pole vaulting at Texas Christain University in Fort Worth.

“My plans for pole vault at TCU are to continue out the sport I love and go compete at a higher level," he said.

Kirbo plans to major in environmental science and wants a career regarding the involvement of wildlife and fisheries.