Guay: A graduate’s perspective

Maci Guay

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Bittersweet is an understatement when describing my final year of high school coming to an end. I have been in the Stephenville Independent School District since 2013 (my 4th grade year). This community of parents, teachers, and fellow classmates has made my experience in Stephenville truly spectacular.

I have learned a tremendous amount during my time at Stephenville High School. I have met some amazing people, had many great opportunities, achieved goals that sometimes seem unreachable. I’d say that the most prominent part of my journey at SHS was the unforgettable teachers and staff who have taught me so many lessons — academic, professional and personal.

I will never forget my 11th-grade physics teacher, Brian Salge, for doing all he can to make sure that our entire 8th period physics class did not go home feeling defeated or upset. Physics was certainly not a walk in the park, but Mr. Salge’s help, empathy, and speeches on the topic of working hard and being positive, have truly made an everlasting impact on me.

I will always remember Cindy Wisener complimenting my friends and I on our outfits, giving the absolute best hugs with the most genuine and good-hearted welcome to students each morning. I loved seeing Mrs. Wisener and the rest of the counselors come out to watch baseball games on their lunch break. They are diligent in helping make sure students are on the right track to acquiring their dreams and goals.

I will never forget Camilla Brewer, an English teacher I was lucky enough to have both my junior and senior years, who would get truly distressed after granting a bad grade on anyone's essay. She and her husband have attended more SHS sporting events than any other teacher I have seen. Her desire to support students inside and outside of the classroom impacts many.

Finally, I will forever cherish Kathleene Huckabee, my senior year anatomy and physiology teacher. She has a true passion for science and her students. Mrs. Huckabee changed many students who entered her class at the beginning of the year determined not to participate in the cat dissection, to thinking “Oh this isn’t so bad”.

My fellow students and I were able to drastically further our knowledge of the body with tactile and experiential learning. It is no understatement to say that Mrs. Huckabee had a tremendous influence on my National FFA Agriscience win by inspiring me to heighten and advance my interest in Animal Science. Even while still in Indianapolis, where the National Convention took place, Mrs. Huckabee watched along and took the time to congratulate me through a thoughtful email.

We will never forget the teachers who cared about our success, and investing more than just their time at work, but also many hours while not at work with their critical feedback, encouragement and advice. These teachers believed in us, even when we did not. They believed in more than just our academic abilities and pushed us to do more than to merely get through. They want their students to prevail, overcome challenges, to be bold, yet remain considerate and thoughtful.

I will be attending Tarleton State University in the fall to study animal science and ag communications. I’m hoping to be able to participate in many research projects while at Tarleton to develop my analytical and technical skills. My career goal is to promote and enhance agriculture by improving sustainability of food sources and systems, by mediating stressors that negatively impact animals (both livestock and companion animals).

Even though the class of 2022 will have moved on to new schools and areas to develop their careers, I hope these amazing teachers know they are the kind of instructors and role models I hope everyone is lucky enough to have in their life — and that what they do does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.

Maci Guay is a class of 2022 graduating senior from Stephenville High School and freelance journalist for the Empire-Tribune.