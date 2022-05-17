Condon tapped to lead Tarleton Alumni Engagement

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University has named Tami Condon the Director of Alumni Engagement, part of the Office of Institutional Advancement. Currently associate director of development for Tarleton’s College of Health Sciences and Human Services and College of Education and Human Development, she has begun her new duties.

“Tami has been a leader for Tarleton since the day she stepped on campus,” said Shad Hanselman, Assistant Vice President for Institutional Advancement. “Her incredible energy and focus on creating true relationships with our alumni and friends are key to the university’s future.”

As director of Alumni Engagement, she will provide vision for the Tarleton Alumni Association and its board of directors and committees. She will develop and maintain a comprehensive program of opportunities to involve alumni and friends and increase philanthropic participation.

Created by the Class of 1912, the alumni association provides financial and volunteer support for the university and boasts more than 85,000 former students around the globe. One hundred percent of membership dues go to scholarships.

Prior to joining Tarleton in 2021, Tami served Your Best Pathway to Health as Vice President for Advancement, identifying and cultivating connections with regional and national donors and sponsors. As VP of Advancement at Southwestern Adventist University, 2016-2019, she delivered a major capital campaign for a nursing and administration building that raised 40 percent of the $16 million target in two years.

In her 11 years as Director of Alumni Services at Andrews University in Michigan, she revitalized relationships with more than 100,000 alumni across 155 countries and organized some 100 annual events, including a Homecoming with attendance exceeding 3,000.

“Tarleton alumni are the lifeblood of this institution, and I am honored and thrilled to serve as both their advocate and champion,” Tami said. “I look forward to listening to what is important to our alums and working together to build upon the strong foundation that has already been set for the Tarleton Alumni Association.

“Please remember that the gates are always open, and I look forward to welcoming you home!”

She earned her master’s degree in educational leadership and bachelor’s in interior design at Andrews University. She holds a certificate in fundraising management from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University.

She is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals; the Council for Advancement and Support of Education; Philanthropic Service for Institutions; and Fort Worth Fundraising Fanatics.