Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Skaggs concert rescheduled again

Stephenville Parks and Rec kicks off its free Concerts in the Park series.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, which was scheduled as the first concert of the series, has been rescheduled again, this time for July 21, at the Birdsong Amphitheater in City Park.

Openers begin at 7 p.m., with the headliners following at 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming Concerts in the Park (opening act listed and then headliner) include:

May 19: Davin James and Asleep at the Wheel

June 2: Scott Kirby and the Old Crow Medicine Show (during Moo-La Fest)

June 3: Scott Kirby and Gary P. Nunn (during Moo-La Fest)

June 4: Scott Kirby and Rodney Crowell (during Moo-La Fest)

June 16: Tejas Brothers

July 4: Courtney Patton, Larry Joe Taylor, Leeroy Parnell

July 14: The Belamy Brothers

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and drinks (the event is BYOB).

Sports academy hosting baseball tournament

An End of School Madness Baseball Tournament hosted by City Limits Sports Academy is scheduled for May 14-15 at Stephenville City Park.

Games start at 8 a.m. both days and will feature more than 45 teams.

City Limits Sports Academy offers next level technology designed to improve and develop young athletes into elite players. They host their own tournaments to provide quality competition for our in-house teams and provide an opportunity for outside competitors to get a look at what we are about.

City Limits Sports Academy allows the opportunity for youth athletes to develop in our top tier training facility as well as compete in sanctioned tournaments throughout the state of Texas.

For more information on the tournament, visit www.citylimitssportsacademy.com/blank-page-2 or call (254) 968-5222 ext. 7.

Studio 6:14 presents spring recital

Studio 6:14 presents its spring recital, "Don't Touch that Dial" at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Clyde H. Wells Center.

Join us for a tribute to hit TV shows from all decades and times. Organizers are encouraging audience members to dress up as their favorite television show character.

Show 1 is at 10 a.m.; show 2 at 2 p.m.; and show 3 at 5:30 p.m.

If you are attending to watch a particular dancer, please contact their family to see which show they are in.

For ticket information, visit www.studio614.dance

Homelessness Help serving free lunch

Homelessness Help is providing free lunches every second and four Saturday of the month. The next lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Cross Timbers Church of Christ, 1515 W Cedar St.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve meals. Volunteers will need to report to the Cross Timbers Church of Christ by 10 a.m.

The purpose of this program is to provide food to those in need while helping build relationships within the community and work together to bring awareness about the homeless and how to better meet their needs.

Anyone interested in helping with the project is welcome to attend the meetings on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Cross Timbers Church of Christ.

For more information, call (254) 595-3656.

Taylor to be featured at next Pickers & Poets

The next Pickers & Poets Singer-Songwriter Series will feature Larry Joe Taylor.

It is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Chapel on the Bosque/Stephenville Historical Museum, 525 E. Washington St. There is no cover charge.

Snacks and refreshments are provided free of charge with craft beer from the Thirsty Armadillos Brew Club and wine from local wineries.

Donations will be accepted for the Stephenville Historical House Museum.

For more information, contact Dana Adams at (254) 977- 3687.

Ribbon cutting set for Texan Chiropractic

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for new member Texan Chiropractic at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. Texan Chiropractic is located at 260 N. Belknap St.

Texan Chiropractic specializes in whole body rapid recovery from dysfunction, injury, and pain of the spine, joints, muscles, and nerves for athletes and active adults and children.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

Shooting center offers long-range class

Tac Pro Shooting Center is offering a Extreme Long Range Shooting Class from May 20-22. The center is located at 35100 N. State Hwy 108, Mingus.

This three-day class is $699. The class covers all aspects of long-range engagements from 1000-2200 yards if the scope is capable of such.

It will cover, in depth, wind and conditions, the Coriolis Effect or rotation of the earth, long range mathematics and solutions, use of computer ballistics programs, map out trajectories and debunk common myths about long range shooting.

Equipment needed: Magnum calibers suggested, min 250 rounds, spotting scopes and range finders are recommended but not required.

For more information, visit tacproshootingcenter.com or email email@tacproshootingcenter.com

Senior Center hosting cornhole tournament

The Stephenville Senior Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting a cornhole tournament from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 20.

Registration is now open on the center's website and through Facebook.

Format is two-player teams and registration fee is $20 per team.

For more information or to register, visit www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/senior-citizen-center or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleseniorcitizencenter/

Ribbon cutting for Scooter's Coffee set for May 20

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of Scooter's Coffee at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 20. Scooter's Coffee is located at 2137 W. Washington St. (across the street from HEB).

Scooter's Coffee is a fast drive-thru coffeehouse that offers specialty coffee, baked-from-scratch pastries, blenders, smoothies, teas, and more!

Enjoy 1/2 off any drink all day when you pay or scan with the Scooter's Coffee mobile app. Collect Smiles, earn free drinks. Limit one visit per customer. Valid at your friendly Stephenville Scooter's on May 20.

For more information, contact Dana Nuzum at dana@11twentythree.com.

Ribbon cutting set for Honey Bee Natural Foods

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for Honey Bee Natural Foods at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. Honey Bee Natural Foods is located at 2187 W. South Loop (behind HEB).

Honey Bee Natural Foods is a family owned natural health and wellness store. The goal of the Honey Bee team is to provide the community with the best homeopathic, natural, pure and organic essential herbs, essential oils, supplements, vitamins, and groceries.

Honey Bee Natural Foods offers a vast line of Certified, Non-GMO, Organic, and USDA products from Bluebonnet Nutrition, Garden of Life (Dr. Formulated), Natural Factors, Oregon’s Wild Harvest and more.

The Honey Bee team strives to be on trend and offers products for every lifestyle, including vegan, gluten-free, keto, kosher, paleo, clean-eating and more.

For more information, visit www.honeybeenaturalfoods.com or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Honey-Bee-Natural-Foods-Stephenville

Senior Center hosts monthly Book Club meeting

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center has lots of fun upcoming books as part of its Book Club.

The Book Club meets each first Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 164 E. College St., to discuss the book.

Upcoming books include:

• June 2: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• July 7: "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles

For more information contact the center at (254)918-1288.

Farmers Market set for June 4

Stop by the Downtown Plaza for our monthly Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon June 4 in the Downtown Plaza, 200 W. Washington St.

The Stephenville Farmers Market is held the first Saturday of every month May through October.

Buy local plants, fruits, vegetables and homemade items.

All interested vendors please contact Stephenville Main Street by email at jsmith@stephenvilletx.gov or by phone at (254) 552-1222.

Find Stephenville Main Street on Facebook to stay in the loop about future events and activities in Downtown Stephenville.