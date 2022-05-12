Tarleton's Women's Mentoring Network announces new leaders

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Women’s Mentoring Network (WMN) has five new members on its executive team.

Dr. Kayon Barrett, Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry, Geosciences and Physics; Michele Hancock, Accreditation and Compliance Specialist; Dr. Rebecca Morrow, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice; Dr. Therese Pennell, Assistant Professor of English and Languages; and Stephanie Sharpe, Assistant Director for Athletic Performance, will join WMN founder Dr. Lora Helvie-Mason, Tarleton’s Texas Women in Higher Education (TWHE) institutional representative, in leading the organization the next two years.

Tarleton WMN challenges and guides women through careers in higher education.

“I am so very thankful for our leadership, their creativity, support and the energy they bring collaboratively seeking improvements to university culture and climate for Tarleton women,” Dr. Helvie-Mason said.

Executive team members serve two-year terms. Outgoing 2020-2022 officers are Dr. Nathalie Jones, Dr. Sarah Maben, Dr. Sharon Ross, Dr. Misty Smith and Dr. Elizabeth Wallace.

Highlights from the past two years include Dr. Helvie-Mason winning TWHE Representative of the Year, a record number of Tarleton attendees to the statewide conference, members co-publishing in the Texas Council of School Women Executives, numerous cross-discipline research and grant efforts, volunteer work on and off campus, dynamic guest speakers and a growing membership.

Visit www.tarleton.edu/womensmentoring. Semimonthly meetings occur on Zoom.

About Tarleton Women’s Mentoring Network

Tarleton WMN began from a writing accountability group designed to motivate women to achieve their research goals. Over time, the conversation shifted to support, encouragement and mentoring. WMN was formally created in August 2019, in connection with Texas Women in Higher Education and Texas A&M System goals to support women in the academy. Reach Dr. Helvie-Mason at helviemason@tarleton.edu or (254) 968-9081.