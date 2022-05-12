SHS students win awards at Interscholastic League Press Contest

E-T staff report

Several Stephenville High School students recently placed in the Newspaper Writers Contest. They had great success in Austin at the Interscholastic League Press Contest.

Newspaper students brought home four first places, two second places, and two third places.

Ashley Odom and Elisabeth Cochran took first place for In-Depth News/Feature on the topic of mental health. Their articles are titled "Hidden Monster Within: Teen girl speaks about mental health struggles" and "Mental Health declines during Coronavirus."

Noah Hansen took first place in Sports News for his cross-country story titled "Taking Care of Business: Varsity Jackets Cross Country advances to regional meet."

Hansen also took first place for his Sports Feature story on SHS athlete Coy Eakin titled "‘State Win’ earns senior All-American title: Quarterback hopeful changes positions, leads nation in receiving yards"

Emilee Gurrola took first place for her Infograph/Sidebar on the topic of bullying. It accompanied a story titled "Words DO Hurt: Sophomore opens up about bullying experiences"

Morgan Lou Nations took second place in the Headlines category for a group of headlines from six stories.

Cinthia Ruiz took second place for her Photo Portfolio. It can be viewed at shsthechampionsjournal.net/staff_name/cinthia-ruiz/

Noah Hansen took third place for his Photo Portfolio and third place in the Sports Action Photo category for a photo of Eakin.

A story about the Stephenville High School football championship win titled 'State Win’ earned the senior All American title.

All of the winning content and more can be viewed or read at shsthechampionsjournal.net