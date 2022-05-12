SHS seniors earn National Healthcareer certification

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Several Stephenville High School seniors recently took part in National Healthcareer Association certification testing.

"I am thrilled to announce that all my seniors passed their National Healthcareer Association certification testing," said SISD health science teacher and nurse Jody Fain in a social media post.

Those who took and passed the certification include:

• McKenna Dillard: Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA); has been accepted at Stephen F. Austin University, pursuing pre-med.

• Alexes Thurman: Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA); has been accepted to Baylor University, pursuing a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry.

• Lila Richards: Certified Patient Care Technician/Assistant (CPCT); has been accepted to Tarleton State University, pursuing a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

• Alexa Gallegos: Certified Patient Care Technician/Assistant (CPCT); has been accepted to Ranger College, pursuing an associate's degree in nursing.

• Crystal Sierra: Certified Patient Care Technician/Assistant (CPCT); has been accepted to Tarleton State University, pursuing a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

• Ella Shepherd: Certified Patient Care Technician/Assistant (CPCT); has been accepted to Abilene Christian University, pursuing a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

• Angel Perez: Certified EKG Technician (CET); has been accepted to Texas Tech University, pursuing a bachelor of science degree in psychology.

Alexes Thurman scored the highest in SHS history for CCMA testing with a 424.

Lila Richards scored the highest in SHS history for CPCT testing with a 422.

Angel Perez is the first to test for CET for SHS and scored an amazing 442.